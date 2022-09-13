ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford is left out of Man United's Europa League squad for trip to Sheriff Tiraspol after missing training... leaving him a doubt for Gareth Southgate's last England squad before the World Cup

Gareth Southgate will make a late check on Marcus Rashford's fitness before deciding whether to recall the Manchester United forward when he announces his squad on Thursday. The 24-year-old has not featured for England since November last year but is back on Southgate's radar thanks to a promising start to the season under new United manager Erik ten Hag.
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Champions League: Copenhagen and Sevilla draw, stay winless

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen and Sevilla stayed winless in the Champions League after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. Both teams are in the bottom half of Group G with a point each. Manchester City leads the group with six points after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, which has three points.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Napoli overcomes missed penalties to beat Rangers 3-0

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — After missing two penalty kicks, Napoli finally scored on its third try en route to a 3-0 win at Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday. Forty-year-old Allan McGregor saved two penalty kicks from Piotr Zieliński, but the Rangers goalkeeper could not keep out the third scored by Matteo Politano in the 68th minute.
SOCCER
SB Nation

BREAKING: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player of the Month for August

Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August. Haaland scored 9 goals and added an assist for Manchester City in his first month with the club. The future looks very bright indeed for the big Norwegian. I hope he got a big enough place to store all the silverware he is sure to collect.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate says a lack of game time for England's key players is 'not ideal'... as Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Shaw see their club opportunities reduced in the build-up to the World Cup

Gareth Southgate fears the lack of first-team football a number of his key players are receiving is jeopardising England's World Cup dream. Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Shaw have all been reduced to peripheral roles at their clubs, raising concern for Southgate heading into the tournament. All three played...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

From League Two to the World Cup? Ivan Toney's England maiden call-up is just the latest chapter in the striker's incredible tale of redemption after Newcastle rejection and lower league loans... as Brentford form puts him in contention for Qatar

Ivan Toney's maiden England call-up just goes to prove that you should never give up on your dreams in football. The Brentford striker could well make his debut for the national side against Italy on the grand stage of Milan's San Siro on September 23. Five years earlier to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

