Match Report: Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg | UEFA Champions League
Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg this evening, as result that leaves them in a dangerous position in Group E.
Report: Four Positions Erik Ten Hag Wants To Strengthen His Manchester United Side In
Four different positions that Erik Ten Hag wants to strengthen his Manchester United side in have been revealed.
Report: Manchester City Will Battle Liverpool For Jude Bellingham Signing
Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of highly rated midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.
Marcus Rashford is left out of Man United's Europa League squad for trip to Sheriff Tiraspol after missing training... leaving him a doubt for Gareth Southgate's last England squad before the World Cup
Gareth Southgate will make a late check on Marcus Rashford's fitness before deciding whether to recall the Manchester United forward when he announces his squad on Thursday. The 24-year-old has not featured for England since November last year but is back on Southgate's radar thanks to a promising start to the season under new United manager Erik ten Hag.
News: Four Chelsea Players Included In Gareth Southgate's England Squad
Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling have been included in the England squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.
Man Utd verdict: Erik ten Hag now knows his best XI and it’s bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester derby
ERIK TEN HAG now has 17 days to pick his team for the Manchester derby. The Red Devils breezed past Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night. With their Premier League clash against Leeds postponed, this was United's final match before the international break. And Ten Hag...
Man Utd ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo struggles again despite first goal of the season as Eriksen shines in Sheriff victory
MANCHESTER UNITED eased past Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 to kickstart their Europa League campaign. Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo both struck first-half goals in a comfortable victory away from home for Erik ten Hag's men. Christian Eriksen fed a lovely pass into Sancho in the 17th minute and the...
UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September
Details of all the Matchday 2 fixtures and results for this coming week.
Manchester United Announce Full 22/23 Premier League Squad
Manchester United have announced their full 25 man squad for the 22/23 premier League season.
SkySports
Spurs boss Antonio Conte tore into his players after the Champions League loss at Sporting Lisbon - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Antonio Conte hauled his Tottenham players in for a morning training session just hours after their late capitulation against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night. Conte is also believed to have tore into his players in the dressing room after full-time.
Football rumours: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement
What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly settled on a replacement for David de Gea. The Manchester Evening News, citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, says the Red Devils have identified Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak to take over as their number one. The club could be willing to pay as much as £15.6million per season in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.The paper, via Calciomercato, also reports Manchester City are set to rival Chelsea in pursuit of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. Both sides are very keen on the 23-year-old, who played a starring role in Milan’s run...
Report: Liverpool Continue To Be Linked With Real Madrid Winger
Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is once again being linked with a move to Liverpool according to reports in Spain.
Report: Manchester City Are 'Monitoring' Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
Manchester City are one of the teams eyeing Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka, according to a report.
FOX Sports
Champions League: Copenhagen and Sevilla draw, stay winless
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen and Sevilla stayed winless in the Champions League after a 0-0 draw on Wednesday. Both teams are in the bottom half of Group G with a point each. Manchester City leads the group with six points after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, which has three points.
Napoli overcomes missed penalties to beat Rangers 3-0
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — After missing two penalty kicks, Napoli finally scored on its third try en route to a 3-0 win at Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday. Forty-year-old Allan McGregor saved two penalty kicks from Piotr Zieliński, but the Rangers goalkeeper could not keep out the third scored by Matteo Politano in the 68th minute.
Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his team's victory over FC Sheriff in the Europa League and the goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.
SB Nation
BREAKING: Erling Haaland Named Premier League Player of the Month for August
Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August. Haaland scored 9 goals and added an assist for Manchester City in his first month with the club. The future looks very bright indeed for the big Norwegian. I hope he got a big enough place to store all the silverware he is sure to collect.
Gareth Southgate says a lack of game time for England's key players is 'not ideal'... as Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Shaw see their club opportunities reduced in the build-up to the World Cup
Gareth Southgate fears the lack of first-team football a number of his key players are receiving is jeopardising England's World Cup dream. Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Luke Shaw have all been reduced to peripheral roles at their clubs, raising concern for Southgate heading into the tournament. All three played...
From League Two to the World Cup? Ivan Toney's England maiden call-up is just the latest chapter in the striker's incredible tale of redemption after Newcastle rejection and lower league loans... as Brentford form puts him in contention for Qatar
Ivan Toney's maiden England call-up just goes to prove that you should never give up on your dreams in football. The Brentford striker could well make his debut for the national side against Italy on the grand stage of Milan's San Siro on September 23. Five years earlier to the...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 7 - September 16th/17th/18th
All the action from Gameweek 7 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
