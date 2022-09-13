ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

DIRT DIVER
3d ago

so let me get this straight a democratic state senator wants personal protection because her Democratic party let one of her son and he girl's Killers out?... some Affiliated are you going to get personal protection for your son's girlfriend's family too...? or is it just for you because you're so freaking special?... I would tell you to get a gun and protect yourself put your anti-gun so I guess you'll just be another victim. I love watching them experience what the rest of us deal with on a daily basis....

Bill Nelson
2d ago

Absolutely ridiculous, first off the man never threatened her, she is crying wolf. She probably voted on policies that would lessen sentences for criminals as well.

DebMR
1d ago

First and foremost, I am really sorry for your loss. I can't imagine your pain and I would not wish that on anyone. I do hope you can take a step back and take a serious look at the crime stats in Colorado. You have the ability to ask for protection, most of us do not. It just so happens that my husband and I experienced a crime just a couple of days ago. My husband was able to hold the intruder off until the police arrived. This person, although not a murder, was ticketed and immediately released. Will he come back with his friends? Where's our protection? As a State leader you have failed the citizens of Colorado. You have a chance to turn this around. I hope you do.

