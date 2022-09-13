Read full article on original website
(((have some common sense)))
3d ago
Not at all. NYC and their third party vendors are woefully unprepared to protect your data and you have no recourse in the event of a breach
Reply
2
Guest
3d ago
And we believe everything the MTA says because they have been sooooo truthful in the past… yeah, right.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5ny.com
What are all those taxi and for-hire ride surcharges?
NEW YORK - There was a time when all New Yorkers had to calculate when riding in a cab in New York City was the base fare (currently $2.50 for yellow taxis) and then the increments (50 cents per one-fifth of a mile when traveling above 12 mph or per minute in slow or stopped traffic).
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing
Tony Zhang pulled his Porsche 911 into a West 59th Street parking garage where drivers of luxury automobiles pay $606 a month — plus an 18.3% tax — to stash their vehicles. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Sep 15 5:00am EDT by THE CITY But with potential new tolls on […] The post Manhattan Garage Owners Worry There Won’t Be Enough Cars to Go Around After Congestion Pricing appeared first on W42ST.
fox5ny.com
Man beaten with bat in Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being beaten with a baseball bat in a Manhattan subway station. The NYPD says it happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday inside the 7th Ave./57th St. subway station in Midtown. Two people walked up to the man and started hitting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
Huge fare increases could be coming to NYC taxis
Add New York City taxi cabs to the list of things that are expected to become more expensive. Big fare increases are being considered by regulators.
fox5ny.com
Nearly half of Manhattan workers have returned to office: Report
NEW YORK - According to a new report, nearly half of Manhattan workers have returned to the office. The report by Partnership for New York City surveyed over 160 major Manhattan office employers and found that 49% of office workers are currently at the workplace on an average weekday, up from just 38% in April. However, just 9% of employees are in the office five days a week.
fox5ny.com
Bronx moped-riding robbers sought by NYPD
NEW YORK - Police in New York City were looking for a trio of men wanted for riding mopeds up to a man and robbing him. The NYPD says it happened about 10 a.m. on Jerome Ave. in the Concourse section of the Bronx. A security video released by police...
fox5ny.com
NYC Gridlock Alert days begin next week
Traffic speeds around midtown are about to slow to a crawl as city officials say we have 19 gridlock alert days coming up, beginning next Monday as the UN General Assembly gets underway. FOX 5 NY takes a look at what you can expect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY1
Taxi, Uber trips expected to get pricier under city proposal
For the first time in a decade, the city is planning to hike yellow taxi meter rates and surcharges to help ease pain from inflation and high gas prices that eat into the income of cabbies. “We need more money because everything costs more,” said one cabbie, Raymond Germain, an...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released
Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
wabcradio.com
NYC Taking Another Look at Sanctuary City Policy After Migrant Buses
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City is taking another look at long-standing procedures that stem from a law requiring the city to shelter undomiciled people — this according to the Mayor’s chief council Brendan McGuire. The comment follows the arrival of more than 11,000 asylum seekers...
fox5ny.com
Mayor concerned about pressure on shelter system
Mayor Eric Adams toured the city's Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center in Manhattan on Thursday. This week, the mayor said the city's shelter system is nearing its breaking point and that perhaps the city needs to "reassess" is shelter practices. That comment has raised eyebrows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Armed man in Scream mask robs NYC store
NEW YORK - A man carrying what looked like an assault rifle and wearing a Scream mask was among three men wanted for robbing a Queens store. It happened Wednesday afternoon on 109th Ave. in Ozone Park. The NYPD says the three men armed jumped out of a car and...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Council introduces resolution to block Newtown Creek natural gas vaporizers
New York City Councilmembers Jennifer Gutierrez and Lincoln Restler introduced a resolution last Wednesday to block the construction of gas vaporizer expansions in National Grid’s Greenpoint Newtown Creek facility at 287 Maspeth Ave. The resolution calls on the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to object to National Grid’s permit, and the Public Service Commission to deny financing of the projects.
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams says NYC homeless shelter system near collapse
NEW YORK - With a surge of migrants being bused to New York City by Texas officials, Mayor Eric Adams says the shelter system is nearing its breaking point. He says more than 11,000 migrants have arrived since May. By law, the city is required to provide a shelter bed to anyone who asks for one. That has the city scrambling to find places to house the migrants.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
VIDEO: Bronx Burger King workers tangle with customer who dove over counter for $250
A customer casually placed an order at a South Bronx Burger King moments before diving for $250 in the register and sparking a struggle with workers, video released Wednesday shows.
fox5ny.com
Long Island leaders call for support after fatal McDonald's shooting
NEW YORK - Community leaders in Hempstead are asking for support from Nassau County to keep the areas surrounding their schools safe after a deadly shooting at a McDonald's on Wednesday. According to police, a 19-year-old former student was fatally shot at a McDonald's restaurant less than a mile away...
Comments / 3