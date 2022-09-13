Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit cardiac arrest survivor has her gym teacher to thank
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fabiola Gisselle Garnett of Ypsilanti was just 13 years old when her life nearly ended. “In seventh grade, I was training for a 5K with school, something that our school did every year,” said Garnett. “I remember walking in the back with the teachers and then running to catch up with some of my friends, just a few hundred feet away, and that was the last thing I remember.”
Dearborn police ticketing parents impeding traffic while dropping kids off
Police are now cracking down on dangerous school drop-offs that are putting students and drivers at risk in Dearborn.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
Ypsilanti benefit walk will honor 15-year-old boy who lost his battle with cancer
YPSILANTI, MI -- Robin and Justin Comer remember their son Spencer as a kind and dedicated 15-year-old who had a passion for cars since he was a toddler. Now, two years after Spencer’s death, the Comers are hosting a benefit walk to not only honor their son who died from cancer in 2020, but to also raise money for other families struggling with the disease.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
Parents of teen involved in Fraser fatal stabbing speak out
"They came in with knives and ski-masks, and they were really trying to kill our kids," Laura Hibbert said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit sees increase in kids with gun injuries
DETROIT – Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit said they’ve already seen more children with gun injuries than last year. According to Detroit Police Department, 16 people under the age of 17 have been killed in shootings this year alone. Five of the 16 deadly shootings were accidental.
fox2detroit.com
Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police ticketing drivers who drop off Fordson students on Ford Road
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are patrolling outside of Fordson High School and ready to issue tickets to parents dropping students off on Ford Road in front of the school. Dearborn police say that as of Wednesday, they are pulling over and ticketing drivers who drop off students on Ford Road in front of Fordson High School. Parents are letting kids out of the car right on the main road, where speed limits are upward of 40 mph, officials said.
Mom charged with manslaughter after daughter, 8 was fatally shot when she wasn’t home
DETROIT -- The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed this week has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy brought charges against 31-year-old Erica Graham Thursday in connection with the death on Graham’s 8-year-old daughter. The girl died Tuesday...
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit mother charged in connection to shooting death of her 8-year-old child
Wayne County prosecutors took a strong stance charging a mother whose 10-year-old son fatally shot his sister.
Officials: Traffic crash-turned-pedestrian crash kills 35-year-old 'John Doe' in Oakland County
A two-vehicle crash in Southfield led to a pedestrian fatality after a 35-year-old driver got out of his car and was struck by an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Good Samaritan comes forward after helping wandering 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – The Good Samaritan that helped save an eight-year-old boy who was lost and wandering on Detroit’s east side after being put on the wrong bus at school has come forward. The little boy’s mother spoke Wednesday night and expressed so much admiration for the man who...
HometownLife.com
Henry Ford Health brings new emergency room, specialty services to western Wayne County
The new Henry Ford Medical Center in Plymouth Township is now open, providing patients with access to primary care, specialty care and a 24-7 emergency room. Located at 40777 Ann Arbor Road at Haggerty, the multi-story, 120,000-square-foot medical center opened Sept. 6. The new outpatient medical center fills a need...
Firefighter injured while battling blaze at vacant home in Detroit
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A firefighter was injured Thursday evening after battling a fire that broke out at a vacant home on Detroit's west side.It happened at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the 15400 block of Iliad.According to Detroit Police Chief James White, almost 40 firefighters responded to the fire. The firefighter sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there were no other injuries. No additional information has been given at this time.
Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
Daughter shares insight on father's QAnon obsession, 'spiraling' mental state before deadly shooting
One of his daughters says he was spiraling out of control before the shootings and she blamed it on QAnon.
Comments / 0