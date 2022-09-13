ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit cardiac arrest survivor has her gym teacher to thank

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fabiola Gisselle Garnett of Ypsilanti was just 13 years old when her life nearly ended. “In seventh grade, I was training for a 5K with school, something that our school did every year,” said Garnett. “I remember walking in the back with the teachers and then running to catch up with some of my friends, just a few hundred feet away, and that was the last thing I remember.”
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti benefit walk will honor 15-year-old boy who lost his battle with cancer

YPSILANTI, MI -- Robin and Justin Comer remember their son Spencer as a kind and dedicated 15-year-old who had a passion for cars since he was a toddler. Now, two years after Spencer’s death, the Comers are hosting a benefit walk to not only honor their son who died from cancer in 2020, but to also raise money for other families struggling with the disease.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn police ticketing drivers who drop off Fordson students on Ford Road

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are patrolling outside of Fordson High School and ready to issue tickets to parents dropping students off on Ford Road in front of the school. Dearborn police say that as of Wednesday, they are pulling over and ticketing drivers who drop off students on Ford Road in front of Fordson High School. Parents are letting kids out of the car right on the main road, where speed limits are upward of 40 mph, officials said.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point

Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Detroit

Firefighter injured while battling blaze at vacant home in Detroit

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A firefighter was injured Thursday evening after battling a fire that broke out at a vacant home on Detroit's west side.It happened at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the 15400 block of Iliad.According to Detroit Police Chief James White, almost 40 firefighters responded to the fire. The firefighter sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there were no other injuries. No additional information has been given at this time.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
OWOSSO, MI

