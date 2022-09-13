Read full article on original website
Related
Child shot in Phoenix in serious condition, suspected shooter in custody
Phoenix police say a juvenile has been hospitalized in serious condition Monday afternoon after being shot. The incident reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 3 p.m.
AZFamily
Child shot in west Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the loose
The shooting happened near Main Street and Alma School Road around 7 p.m. No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School.
12news.com
Neighborhood reacts to intruder who was fatally shot by homeowner
Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 23rd Avenue and Danbury Road. A man attempted to enter a home and the homeowner fired a weapon.
AZFamily
Domestic violence call ends with man shot by Mesa officers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A domestic violence call ended with a man shot by an officer in Mesa on Monday evening. According to Mesa Sgt. Brandi George, just after 6 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road. A woman called 911 hysterical, saying her boyfriend was getting physical with her and said he may have a weapon. Officers arrived at the home when the suspect drove by police in his car. Officers began following the man and pulled him over near Main Street and Alma School Road. George said the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving officers in Mesa
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa. Police say the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags. No charges...
KTAR.com
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
AZFamily
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
fox10phoenix.com
Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
KOLD-TV
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
Chandler police looking for scammer who stole thousands from elderly woman
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are still looking for a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly woman earlier this year by tricking her into paying for car repairs that he failed to perform. On May 23, the victim reported a man coming to her door claiming to be an...
Sprouts parking-lot assault ends in arrest in Maricopa
A woman was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct (domestic violence) after police say she poured Gatorade on a man and took a swing at him on Saturday night.
AZFamily
No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa. Police say the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags. Updated: 6...
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion
In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."
25newsnow.com
Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
AZFamily
Chandler police seek man who allegedly scammed woman out of $3,700
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are hunting for a man who scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a AAA employee. According to Detective Eva Zermeño, Joe Miller is reportedly showed up at the woman’s home by saying he was an AAA employee, the roadside assistance and auto services company. Miller reportedly told the victim that there was severe damage to her car, particularly to the tire wheel nuts. He said that one of the wheels was about to fall off and that he could fix it for $3,700.
12news.com
Shooting on Phoenix roadway kills driver
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on a west Phoenix roadway that left one man dead following a crash. Officers responded to a crash between two vehicles just after midnight on Saturday near I-10 and 67th Avenue. Once there, officers found that one of the drivers had been shot, police said.
AZFamily
Four dead after multiple overnight shootings across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four individuals are dead after various overnight shootings that happened across the Valley. Police are investigating each shooting. Phoenix police found a man and a woman shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood backyard. Officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened overnight near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the backyard of the house. Both died at the scene. No suspects have been identified.
'He knew what he was doing': Family of Phoenix woman fatally stabbed while driving for Lyft feels punishment does not fit crime
PHOENIX — It has been over three years since a pregnant Kristina Howato was stabbed and killed by a passenger while working as a Lyft driver in Phoenix. Despite the passage of time and the approaching sentencing of the man responsible, her family still grieves this senseless act of violence.
Comments / 9