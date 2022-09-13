Read full article on original website
Man dies after being hit by suspected impaired driver in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was hit by a minivan Monday night in Phoenix. Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a pedestrian hit at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road and arrived to find a man who was seriously hurt. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been arrested after hitting her 9-year-old daughter repeatedly while under the influence at a Litchfield Park restaurant on Sunday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call reporting that a woman had physically assaulted a child at Tailgaters Bar and...
16-year-old boy dead, girl hospitalized after UTV rollover crash in Surprise
The shooting happened near Main Street and Alma School Road around 7 p.m. No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School.
Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving officers in Mesa
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa. Police say the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags. No charges...
One person dead after crash involving 4 cars in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person is dead after a serious crash involving several cars in Mesa on Monday evening. The crash happened near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, just north of Southern Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Mesa police say four cars were involved but did...
Child shot in west Phoenix neighborhood; suspect on the loose
Domestic violence call ends with man shot by Mesa officers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A domestic violence call ended with a man shot by an officer in Mesa on Monday evening. According to Mesa Sgt. Brandi George, just after 6 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road. A woman called 911 hysterical, saying her boyfriend was getting physical with her and said he may have a weapon. Officers arrived at the home when the suspect drove by police in his car. Officers began following the man and pulled him over near Main Street and Alma School Road. George said the man got out of his car with “what appeared to be a gun in his hand.” Police say an officer then shot him and two others shot him with bean bags.
Phoenix police identify man shot under a bridge Sunday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified the man found dead after being shot underneath a bridge near 20th Street and McDowell Road early Sunday morning. Police say they originally got a call about a shooting in the area around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they...
Child shot in Phoenix in serious condition, suspected shooter in custody
Phoenix police say a juvenile has been hospitalized in serious condition Monday afternoon after being shot. The incident reportedly happened near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street just before 3 p.m.
Chandler police seek man who allegedly scammed woman out of $3,700
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are hunting for a man who scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a AAA employee. According to Detective Eva Zermeño, Joe Miller is reportedly showed up at the woman’s home by saying he was an AAA employee, the roadside assistance and auto services company. Miller reportedly told the victim that there was severe damage to her car, particularly to the tire wheel nuts. He said that one of the wheels was about to fall off and that he could fix it for $3,700.
Peoria police arrest alleged assault suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in custody after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun at a local business. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business on North Knoxville regarding a 911 hang-up call around 4:40 a.m Sunday. The victim told police he had an argument with a man identified as Myriece L. Byrd, 20, who pulled a gun on him.
No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault
ADOT warns drivers about driving in work zones after DPS trooper’s vehicle hit on I-10
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking drivers to drive more carefully, especially around work zones, after a trooper’s vehicle was hit on Interstate 10 in Phoenix over the weekend. According to ADOT, the vehicle was hit from behind in a work zone in Phoenix....
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
Goodyear driver dead after crashing car through block wall into a home
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was pulled from a car that crashed through a cinderblock wall and into a home in a Goodyear neighborhood this afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Goodyear Police were called about an accident at a home in a neighborhood near 175th Drive and Durango Street. When they got to the scene they found a car that had crashed through a cinder block wall and careened into a garage of the home. The driver, a woman identified as 20-year-old Helen Guzman-Vasquez, had to be pulled from the car and was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Man seriously hurt after motorcycle hits car near Sun City
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital Monday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car near Sun City. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle hit the back of a car that was stopped for a school bus on Olive Ave near 109th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office says the man’s injuries are life-threatening.
Mesa man drowns during boat launch in Michigan, troopers say
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI (3TV/CBS 5) -- Michigan State Police says a 78-year-old man from Mesa died while launching his boat on a lake Monday evening. According to authorities, troopers were called out to Dixon Lake in Bagley, about a three-hour drive north of Detroit. Investigators believe that Howard Tom Caswell and his son, who lives in nearby Gaylord, were launching their boat to go fishing.
Chandler police looking for scammer who stole thousands from elderly woman
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are still looking for a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly woman earlier this year by tricking her into paying for car repairs that he failed to perform. On May 23, the victim reported a man coming to her door claiming to be an...
'He knew what he was doing': Family of Phoenix woman fatally stabbed while driving for Lyft feels punishment does not fit crime
PHOENIX — It has been over three years since a pregnant Kristina Howato was stabbed and killed by a passenger while working as a Lyft driver in Phoenix. Despite the passage of time and the approaching sentencing of the man responsible, her family still grieves this senseless act of violence.
