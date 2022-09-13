ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nathaniel Hackett: Should have gone for it on 4th down

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkLg6_0huBzISU00

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted Tuesday that he would have done things differently in his sideline debut in Monday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Hackett opted for a 64-yard field goal try in the final minute rather than go for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson as his quarterback. Kicker Brandon McManus' attempt went wide left with 15 seconds remaining.

Seattle won the game 17-16.

Hackett -- and Wilson -- defended his choice after the game. Hackett had a different answer Tuesday.

"Looking back at it, definitely should have gone for it," Hackett said. "But in that situation we had a plan. We knew that 46 was the mark."

McManus' longest field goal make of his career is 61 yards, in 2021.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy