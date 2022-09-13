ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Guest column: To better fight crime, it's time to end the NOPD consent decree

New Orleans, the city where we grew up and have lived our 77 years; where we met and raised our children; the New Orleans that means so much to us, and to so many others who live and visit here, is on the precipice of catastrophic and systemic failure due to an unprecedented amount of crime. Our disseminated police force has been rendered ineffective.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.

After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish advanced study applications, Willow School winning writers and other metro schools news

JEFFERSON PARISH ADVANCED STUDY: Applications are being accepted through Oct. 5 for the 2023-24 school year at Jefferson Parish Schools advanced study academies and at Ruppel Academie Francaise. Students who are selected for admission to advanced study academies must score in the 85th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/ASA. To apply and select testing dates, visit specialtyselection.jpschools.org/login. Students who are selected for admission to Ruppel must score in the 75th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/RuppelAdmin.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Madisonville gets grant to propel $700,000 in park improvements

After an 18-month wait, Madisonville officials learned recently the town was approved for a $350,000 federal grant to make improvements at the town park. The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will be matched by the town, pumping some $700,000 into the recreation space located between Pine and Main streets in the heart of Madisonville. Money will be used on new playground equipment, as well as installation of a splash pad for children.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools

A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

13-year-old Madisonville student accused of making gun threats

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies have arrested a 13-year-old Madisonville Junior High student who is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. Authorities said the school's resource officer was notified after several students heard the 13-year-old say he was going to bring a...
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18

From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

