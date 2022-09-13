Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Defund the police or defund LaToya Cantrell's junkets. Which do you prefer?
“Defund the police” must be the most idiotic political slogan of our lifetimes, as New Orleans proves every day. The New Orleans Police Department has been short-handed for years, but now we are threatened with the ultimate hardship. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said we may have to cancel Mardi Gras, but quickly changed her mind.
NOLA.com
Commentary: Ignore the sideshow; focus on the recall’s core question
The fight over whether to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is becoming less an honest debate about whether she is fit to remain in office for the next three-plus years and more a political proxy fight over issues of race and gender that unfortunately has little to do with the crises New Orleans faces today.
NOLA.com
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
NOLA.com
Guest column: To better fight crime, it's time to end the NOPD consent decree
New Orleans, the city where we grew up and have lived our 77 years; where we met and raised our children; the New Orleans that means so much to us, and to so many others who live and visit here, is on the precipice of catastrophic and systemic failure due to an unprecedented amount of crime. Our disseminated police force has been rendered ineffective.
NOLA.com
Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.
After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NOLA.com
Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish advanced study applications, Willow School winning writers and other metro schools news
JEFFERSON PARISH ADVANCED STUDY: Applications are being accepted through Oct. 5 for the 2023-24 school year at Jefferson Parish Schools advanced study academies and at Ruppel Academie Francaise. Students who are selected for admission to advanced study academies must score in the 85th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/ASA. To apply and select testing dates, visit specialtyselection.jpschools.org/login. Students who are selected for admission to Ruppel must score in the 75th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/RuppelAdmin.
NOLA.com
Madisonville gets grant to propel $700,000 in park improvements
After an 18-month wait, Madisonville officials learned recently the town was approved for a $350,000 federal grant to make improvements at the town park. The Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will be matched by the town, pumping some $700,000 into the recreation space located between Pine and Main streets in the heart of Madisonville. Money will be used on new playground equipment, as well as installation of a splash pad for children.
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
NOLA.com
National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools
A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NOLA.com
AG Jeff Landry backs Mayor LaToya Cantrell in push to end NOPD consent decree
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her legal fight to end federal court oversight of the New Orleans Police Department after a decade, in a case of strange political bedfellows that casts the sprawling police consent decree as a common enemy. In a legal...
NOLA.com
Accusations of harassment, backroom dealing surface at Lakefront Management Authority
Accusations of harassment and backroom dealing were aired Thursday in New Orleans at the Lakefront Management Authority, following a complaint that members of its governing board illegally plotted to get rid of the executive director. The complaint, to the Louisiana attorney general's office, alleged that six board members conducted a...
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
NOLA.com
Runaway calf's bid for freedom has sad ending, St. Tammany authorities say
A joint effort between St. Tammany Sheriff's Office deputies and Covington police to apprehend an escaped calf was unsuccessful Wednesday, a chase that made news when the Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a deputy trying to corral the animal. But the search for the calf became moot Thursday when...
NOLA.com
Lonnie Matherne, 'The Real' Robert Mitchell in long New Orleans radio career, dies at 79
Lonnie Matherne Jr., better known as Robert Mitchell during his half-century career as a popular New Orleans radio disc jockey, program director and talk show host, died Monday at Slidell Memorial Hospital of complications from surgery. He was 79. Matherne, who was called “The Real” Robert Mitchell on air, spent...
NOLA.com
Angels among us: Drowning of 3-year-old moves Madisonville man to teach water safety for decades
Madisonville resident Robby Fritscher has taught people how to swim for more than 40 years. The 54-year-old is humble about his efforts in the water sport that began when he was just 12. Still, it is that lifelong commitment that recently earned Fritscher a special honor. He was named one...
NOLA.com
Lakefront agency's own attorneys accuse members of plotting ouster in illegal meeting
Members of the Louisiana board that oversees Lakefront Airport, two marinas and other public properties along Lake Pontchartrain stand accused by their own attorneys of secretly plotting to oust their executive director and violating the state's open meetings law. The fracas centers on the Lakefront Management Authority, and has drawn...
NOLA.com
13-year-old Madisonville student accused of making gun threats
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies have arrested a 13-year-old Madisonville Junior High student who is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. Authorities said the school's resource officer was notified after several students heard the 13-year-old say he was going to bring a...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18
From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
