Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies UnexpectedlyLarry LeaseSherman, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
KXII.com
Grayson College serves over 4,000 students nearing Adult Education and Family Literacy Week
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Since July of 2020, approximately 4,000 students have enrolled in free adult education classes offered by Grayson College in Collin, Cooke, Fannin, and Grayson counties. This milestone arrived just days before the annual Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, which is set for Sept. 18 through...
KXII.com
Sherman PD enhances with special training
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is working to enhance their intervention skills to prepare for tense situations. On Thursday, Sherman PD hosted its seventh Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement training, or A.B.L.E. for short. Over the past several months, Sherman PD has committed to enrolling all officers through the training program, which is designed to better prepare officers to appropriately intervene during suspicious situations.
KXII.com
Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave. The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation. In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’...
KXII.com
Sherman family creates non-profit in honor of their late-daughter
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman family is keeping alive the legacy of their late-daughter. Parents of Ashten Davis, started a non-profit with a mission to improve the lives of children in our area. They’ve named it, Ashten’s Compassion. Ashten sadly passed last January from a blood clot that...
fox4news.com
Frisco high school students arrested for injuring disabled person
FRISCO, Texas - Frisco police said two high school students have been arrested for the assault of a disabled person at Lone Star High School earlier this week. The assault happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, though Frisco police were made aware of it the next day. Resource officers identified the...
vanalstyneleader.com
Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments
Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Frisco Students Taken Into Custody After Video Shows Assault of Disabled Student
The Frisco Police Department announced Thursday that two Lone Star High School students had been taken into custody for injuring a disabled student in an incident that was caught on camera. Frisco police confirm the arrests are in response to a video circulating on social media showing a student punching...
KXII.com
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
KTEN.com
A celebration of women in Denison history
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College teamed up with the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to focus on the role of women in the city's history. "When she was young, she was really involved in piano," said City Council member Brain Handler. "And then, when her brother Fred joined the military, he left a trumpet behind."
10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year
Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
KXII.com
Texoma libraries embracing the future of information with new digital skills and storage
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The next chapter of information for libraries is here. “You have to keep up with the times,” said Mark Revolinski, the Pottsboro Library’s digital navigator. “Technology is here. We should embrace it.”. The Pottsboro Library is one of 18 organizations selected for a...
'We wanted to be contacted months ago' | Prosper ISD parents attend meeting to voice concern about allegedly abusive bus driver
PROSPER, Texas — Hundreds of parents poured into Prosper Independent School District's administrative building Tuesday to speak to board members about an allegedly abusive school bus driver from the past. Earlier in August, attorney Levi McCathern and fellow attorney Kristin Hecker allege that two young girls, 5 and 7...
Wylie ISD teacher, 1 other person found shot and killed
JOSEPHINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Wylie ISD teacher was shot and killed along with another person at her home in Collin County Sunday night.Josephine Police got the call around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Mallard Drive.When they arrived, they found Lacie Moore and another person dead inside from gunshot wounds.While Josephine Police would not identify the names of those killed, the Wylie Police Department and the Wylie ISD said Moore died in Josephine.The name of the other person shot and killed has not been released.Josephine Police were not ready to release additional information Monday afternoon, Police Chief Jeff...
KXII.com
Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I am tired of fighting city hall and I don’t know another way to put it,” said Wyatt. Wyatt was on the agenda for a report when...
Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
Beloved Collin County teacher senselessly killed in murder-suicide, family says
JOSEPHINE, Texas — The Wylie Independent School District and countless students impacted by a beloved English teacher in Collin County are mourning Monday after she was found dead inside her home. According to family members, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband Sunday by police...
KXII.com
An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -When you arrive at work the last thing you expect to see is an aircraft parked in your work parking lot. Well that’s what happened to one of Rumpy’s employees. Glenda Jackson, Rumpy’s cashier said it’s, “not something you see everyday.”. According...
Wylie teacher's death is a murder-suicide, police say
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The death of a Wylie ISD teacher has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to a statement from the Josephine Police Department. Officers Sunday night responded to a report of shots fired at a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street. Inside, they found the bodies of Lacie Moore and her husband. Between the two, family members says the couple had four children, whose lives will be drastically changed."She loved children… her own, yours, mine, all of them," said Kerrie McMaster, who befriended Moore after the two became neighbors.She said she couldn't talk to her for more than five minutes without laughing. "She was so funny. She just made everybody laugh everywhere she went," said McMaster.Moore, she said, went back to school to pursue teaching."It's what she talked about. It's what she loved. Her kids, their growth," said McMaster. "She wanted to see them succeed. It was her passion and you could tell."Many parents have shared Moore was their child's favorite teacher. Wylie ISD said it's making counselors available not just to students but to their families and school staff."She touched the lives of everyone she came across. This is a loss for everyone," said McMaster.
Denton County consumers on hook for debt incurred during Winter Storm Uri
CoServ Electric customers will be paying back the debt that was incurred during February 2021’s Winter Storm Uri for a long time. The average residential customer will see an increase of about $7.70 per month starting in January, according to the Denton County electric co-op. During Winter Storm Uri,...
