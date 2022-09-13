Read full article on original website
The Verge
Google loses appeal over illegal Android app bundling, EU reduces fine to €4.1 billion
The EU has upheld a 2018 antitrust charge against Google, confirming that the company imposed “unlawful restrictions” on Android phone manufacturers in order to promote its search engine on mobile devices. Google has been attempting to appeal the charge, which was announced in 2018. It included a record-breaking...
California files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon
SACRAMENTO -- California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state's antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint filed last year by the District of Columbia, which was dismissed by a district judge earlier this year and is now going through an appeals process. But officials in California believe they won't encounter a similar fate, partly due to information collected during a more than two-year investigation that involved subpoenas and interviews...
Digital Trends
Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU
Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
California first state in the nation to require transparency from social media companies
California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country," Newsom said in a statement Tuesday announcing the signing. A coalition of the bill's opponents have said companies already have to make their content moderation policies public, and objected to the bill's requirement that...
The Verge
Still wondering why this site works the way it does? Here’s the inside story.
Feed refreshed 12:20 AM UTC • An indiscreet notch. I didn’t know I needed a set of Buster Sword rulers until I saw them. Video game deals extraordinaire Wario64 tweeted these incredible rulers shaped like Cloud Strife’s iconic weapon from Final Fantasy VII, and I want them very badly. I think they’d go great with the Buster Sword clock, which is also missing from my life.
The Verge
New terrible First Amendment ruling dropped.
Remember when a Texas appeals court decided to blow up internet moderation with no explanation? Well, it finally explained itself, and so far I don’t feel any better. We’re still working our way through the decision, but you can read it below. For now, though, the Supreme Court already temporarily blocked the law while its court battle continues.
BBC
Google faces €25bn legal action in UK and the EU
Google is facing two legal cases which could result in the tech giant paying out damages of up to €25bn (£19.5bn) over its digital advertising practices. The company is accused of anti-competitive conduct, and of abusing its dominant place in the ad tech market. Separate legal cases, in...
The Verge
Gavin Newsom signs California social media overhaul for minors
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, a law mandating additional safeguards for minors on social media. The bill, AB 2273, passed the state legislature in August, and it’s slated to go into effect on July 1st, 2024. AB 2273’s supporters pitched it as...
The Verge
Another space SPAC is in the works.
Intuitive Machines will become the latest space company to go public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (aka, a SPAC). Intuitive Machines is one of three companies that was selected to build robotic lunar landers in partnership with NASA. It’s lander, Nova-C, will have its first launch next year.
The Verge
How far would you go for a song?
Death Cab for Cutie made fans visit one of the around 800 locations the band had played if they wanted to listen to a single early. The game’s thematically appropriate — “Rand McNally” is about life on the road. According to Wired, the band used a...
The Verge
The Meta Oversight Board says Facebook’s automated image takedowns are broken
Meta’s Oversight Board says the company should be more careful with automated moderation tools, criticizing it for removing a cartoon depicting police violence in Colombia. The decision arrived as the board took on a set of new cases, including a question about a video of sexual assault in India.
The Verge
Elon Musk made his bid, and now he might actually have to lie in it
Well, Twitter shareholders have approved Elon Musk’s Twitter dot com acquisition, so that’s nice. Musk has, at this point, sent several letters trying to terminate the deal, and who knows, maybe he’ll send more. His pretext for backing out of the deal — I am not going to try to pretend that he really believes this stuff — isn’t looking so good, partly because his whistleblower deus ex machina seems to be a bust.
The Verge
Rumble is ready for a $2 billion SPAC
The far-right’s favorite video sharing platform, Rumble, is set to go public next week after a successful shareholder vote on Thursday. Rumble was founded in 2013 by CEO Chris Pavlovski as an alternative to Google’s algorithmic approach to surfacing content on YouTube. After operating largely under the radar, the platform has grown in popularity over the last few years, with users on the right seeking out content that’s been banned from YouTube, like Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast and Alex Jones’ Infowars show.
Trump paid his new lead attorney an 'unusually high' $3 million retainer after others rejected him
Christopher M. Kise, formerly the solicitor general of Florida, has agreed to defend Trump thanks to an "unusually high" $3 million retainer,
The Verge
It sure seems like Google is struggling to invent the future
Earlier this week, Google made some serious cuts to its startup incubator Area 120, cutting half of its projects, according to TechCrunch. The purpose of Area 120 was to give Google employees somewhere to experiment or chase their passion projects, with the hope that they could stumble upon the next Big Idea like Adsense, Gmail, or Google News.
The Verge
Is TikTok’s time running out?
Ever since TikTok became the most-downloaded consumer app in the world, it’s been an open question when the ByteDance-owned service would face a level of scrutiny commensurate with its status. As of today, it seems clear that moment is now. At a hearing in front of the US Senate’s...
The Verge
Flo period tracker launches ‘Anonymous Mode’ to fight abortion privacy concerns
Period tracking app Flo released an “Anonymous Mode” on Wednesday, which lets people use the app without linking their data to their name, email address, or IP address. The new feature — which the company says it hopes will set a new standard for privacy protections in health apps — is a direct response to privacy concerns stemming from the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June. Following the ruling, reproductive justice advocates raised the alarm over the possible use of the sensitive data collected by period tracking apps in prosecuting abortion seekers.
The Verge
TikTok Now is the latest BeReal knockoff
TikTok is the latest app to add a dual camera feature, hoping to tap in to the surging popularity of BeReal. In a blog post today, TikTok announced a new feature called Now, which will send users daily notifications to capture a picture or video using their front and back cameras.
The Verge
Uber apparently hacked by teen, employees thought it was a joke
Uber says it’s investigating a “cybersecurity incident” amidst reports that the company’s internal systems have been breached. The alleged hacker, who claims to be an 18-year old, says they have administrator access to company tools including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. The New York Times reports that the ride-hailing business has taken multiple internal systems, including Slack, offline while it investigates the breach.
The Verge
Amazon Echo may soon answer your questions with ads
A new Alexa feature has been announced at the Amazon Accelerate conference called “Customers Ask Alexa,” which allows brands to submit their own answers to questions you may ask the device. One such example was “How can I remove pet hair from my carpet?” which would usually provide...
