ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

'Sterling 2.0': Former Suns, Clippers guard Jamal Crawford reacts to Robert Sarver investigation

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPK9Z_0huBz7pk00

Jamal Crawford declined to comment in ESPN's Nov. 4 article about Robert Sarver that led to the NBA launching an investigation on the Phoenix Suns team owner.

The retired NBA player still isn't talking, but his tweets after the results of the 10-month investigation are loud and clear.

Playing one season for the Suns in 2018-19, Crawford tweeted "Sterling 2.0" and "seen this movie before" in referencing to Donald Sterling, who received a lifetime ban back in 2014 when he was team owner of the Los Angeles Clippers.

MORE: NBA suspends Robert Sarver for one year, fines him $10 million

Crawford and current Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul were with the Clippers when Sterling complained to his then girlfriend, V. Stiviano, about posting pictures on Instagram with Blacks and said he didn't want her bringing Blacks to Clippers games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8qZD_0huBz7pk00

V. Stiviano taped the conversation.

Once that was revealed, NBA commissioner Adam Silver quickly banned Sterling from the NBA for life and fined him $2.5 million.

While no audio or video proof surfaced of Sarver displaying racial or misogynistic acts in the Suns workplace or that of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, the investigation concluded the owner of both teams used the N-word and inappropriate comments towards women.

MORE: Somers: After damning report, why is Sarver still owner of Suns, Mercury?

Sarver was fined $10 million, the maximum allowed under the NBA constitution and by-laws, suspended a year, but remains the team owner.

Back in November, Sarver took offense to being compared to Sterling

"It’s hard to even dignify those comparisons with a response," said the 60-year-old Sarver i n an interview with The Republic .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Zxhy_0huBz7pk00

"There is no comparison at all. I have a 40-year-long track record of advocating for inclusion in hiring and promoting minorities and women, and I have devoted my time and resources to fighting for equality and supporting underserved communities. I’m proud of the Suns organization’s record on these issues. Up until this ESPN story, there has never been any claim or mention of me being racist or sexist. It’s just not who I am. My long-time business partners, co-workers, friends, and family will tell you the same."

In ESPN's story by Baxter Holmes about Sarver, Crawford was mentioned being in a training room when Sarver talked "X's and O's" with then rookie guard Elie Okobo.

"He actually got up off the table and walked out of the room and said, 'I can't f---ing listen to this s---. I gotta get out of here,'" a second former staffer said.

Holmes wrote that "the former longtime staffer in the room confirmed the scene to ESPN" and that Crawford declined to comment on the incident.

On Tuesday, The Republic reached out to Crawford, who hasn't responded, but he's letting his tweets do the talking.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Sterling 2.0': Former Suns, Clippers guard Jamal Crawford reacts to Robert Sarver investigation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50

Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Kobe Bryant’s net worth before tragic death

Prior to his tragic death in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA icon Kobe Bryant amassed an incredible net worth of $600 million, according to Forbes. That’s over half a billion dollars. This does not come as a surprise, considering not only how outstanding he was on the basketball court, but also, how marketable he was as a player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ net worth

Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Donald Sterling
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Jamal Crawford
Fox News

Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#Phoenix Mercury
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe

Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah

It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy