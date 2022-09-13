ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Fox News

2 found dead in Arizona plane crash

Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
SELIGMAN, AZ
KTAR News

2 dead in plane crash in remote part of northwestern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman.
SELIGMAN, AZ
AZFamily

Prescott police dog helps officers find over five pounds of methamphetamine

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The K-9 unit helped police find over five pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle, Prescott police say. On Sept. 15, Prescott Valley police stopped a car on State Route 69 and Fain Road for multiple traffic violations. The officers called in the department’s K-9 Unit when they noticed the passengers acting strange. K9 Kato and his partner Officer Ellison arrived to sniff around and Kato alerted the officers that there were drugs in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and soon discovered over five pounds of methamphetamine in the car.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Seligman, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Human remains found in Mohave County wash, sheriff says

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after Mohave County authorities say human remains were found in a Golden Valley wash. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says detectives were notified just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 that a "possible human skull" was found in a wash area near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

US Marshals Deputies Shoots and Kills Armed Man in Flagstaff

A man was shot and killed by Deputy U.S. Marshals on Wednesday afternoon in Flagstaff. According to the reports, state and federal officials were working on an operation in a residential area near 6th Avenue and Izabel Street, north of Route 66. Deputy marshals were reportedly attempting to arrest the man when he drew a handgun. Deputies shot the man. He died at the scene. No deputy marshals or bystanders were hurt.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-member of polygamist FLDS church charged after girls found in enclosed trailer in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that’s long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

UPDATE from US Marshals and Flagstaff Pd regarding yesterdays fatal LEO involved shooting

Updates are in chronological order. Scroll down for the latest information. 3:31 Flagstaff Police, EMS, and US Marshalls are on North Izabel St in Flagstaff where US Marshals have been involved in a shooting. This is a very active and developing situation. AVOID THE AREA. Stay tuned to Flagscanner for real-time updates. When a “998” (code for Officer-involved shooting) is aired over the scanner, our reporters are trained to put that information out immediately with or without specific details. This is our policy because active shooting situations should be broadcast to the public asap to avoid further injury by potential residents or bystanders in the area. This page will auto-update with updates listed below:
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’

PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen black 2007 LDTL Load Trail double axel dump trailer. It was stolen sometime between June 17‐September 2, 2022 from a residential yard in the 3100 block of North Corrine Drive in Prescott Valley. The trailer is about 10 feet long.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona

There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Beware YCSO New Scam Alert

Gift cards are a popular and convenient gift for all occasions. They’re also a tool that scammers use to steal money from people. Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE

YCSO, DPS TASK FORCE, & PVPD WORK TOGETHER TO SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona.
PRESCOTT, AZ

