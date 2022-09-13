ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustang, OK

Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775

The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
NORMAN, OK
Education
City
Local
Oklahoma Education
KOCO

Yukon principal spending night on school's roof after reaching fundraising goal

YUKON, Okla. — A Yukon principal will spend the night on an elementary school's roof after they reached their goal for a fundraiser. District officials said Parkland Elementary School principal Heather Mitchell will spend the night on the school's roof after they reached their goal of over $8,000 for their Boosterthon fundraiser. As of Tuesday afternoon, the school has raised more than $15,000.
YUKON, OK
news9.com

Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement

The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
CHOCTAW, OK
News On 6

Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody

Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday. Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students. Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack. The student was taken...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon

Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
YUKON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Sheriff’s deputy to provide full-time YPS security

A Canadian County sheriff’s deputy will provide full-time security for Yukon Public Schools during the 2022-23 school year. The deputy will be assigned to Redstone Intermediate and Surrey Hills Elementary, the two YPS school sites outside Yukon city limits. Canadian County Commissioners recently approved a formal agreement between the...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

