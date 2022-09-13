Read full article on original website
The limited edition God of War controller is the stuff of dreams
God of War: Ragnarok is getting a custom, wolf-themed controller to celebrate its launch. Ahead of a new God of War Ragnarok trailer during today's State of Play, Sony revealed the limited-edition controller, which is set to launch alongside the game on November 11. Sporting a blue and white color...
CNET
Tekken 8 to God of War: Every Trailer at PlayStation State of Play
The Mishima family is back. Sony on Tuesday opened its State of Play presentation, a showcase of upcoming PlayStation 5 and PS VR games, with the announcement of Tekken 8. We didn't get a release date for the new game, but it'll be the first Tekken title in over at least eight years.
Polygon
New God of War Ragnarok trailer shows the search for Tyr, and the beginning of the end
God of War Ragnarok got one more trailer — and maybe not the last — before the long-awaited sequel’s launch comes due in November. The trailer, comprising both pre-rendered scenes and gameplay, gives a little more insight on the story facing Kratos and his son Atreus. Kratos...
IGN
Ashfall Let's Play - Character Creator, Tutorial Missions, and Mid-Game Missions
IGN's Alan Wheeler is exploring the opening moments of Ashfall, from its character creator to the first mission along with a plunge into Iron Cage Caverns for some higher level play. Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Interstellar RPG From Bethesda Is Large And Metaphysical, According To Starfield’s Composer
The developer wasn’t entirely satisfied with the results of Bethesda’s ‘1,000 planets’ promise for Starfield. A sizable number of fans were concerned that most of them would be monotonous, procedurally produced wastelands with one grey building that would feature in a fetch quest rather than becoming excited about all the time they might spend exploring. While there are differing views on this, Inon Zur, the game’s music composer, argued that it was more profound than that.
Gamespot
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch
The title for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been revealed! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on Nintendo Switch May 12th, 2023.
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List
UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
NME
‘Call Of Duty Warzone: Mobile’ reveals 120-player carnage in first trailer
Call Of Duty fans have been treated to their first full look at Warzone Mobile in action, thanks to a new trailer from Activision. Revealed today (September 15) during Call Of Duty: Next, the Warzone Mobile trailer kicks things off with a familiar scene – a group of operators waiting to be dropped into the battle royale.
Elden Ring dataminer explains why enemies smack you when you reach for a potion
As reported by our friends at GamesRadar (opens in new tab), prolific Souls series dataminer Zullie the Witch (opens in new tab) has released a new video touching on a slightly controversial aspect of Elden Ring's much-discussed difficulty: enemies' propensity for reacting to certain actions (like self-healing) almost as fast as you can perform them, sometimes referred to by fans as "input reading."
ComicBook
Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets Farewell from Rockstar Games
It seems like Rockstar Games is truly leaving Red Dead Redemption 2 behind as the developer is continuing to make pretty big moves. Red Dead Redemption 2 is arguably Rockstar's biggest game to date in terms of scope and scale due to its dense world, lengthy and rich story, and a plethora of open-world activities. Rockstar even tried to emulate the success of GTA Online with Red Dead Online, a mode that never really took off in the same way and was sadly confirmed to be largely dead going forward. It is still receiving small updates and the servers will remain online, but Rockstar has confirmed it won't have any big content drops like GTA Online going forward.
Who are Skoll and Hati from 'God of War' in Norse Mythology?
The PlayStation-exclusive series, God of War — as the game series title would suggest — carries a lot of influence from various mythologies into its story. The original God of War trilogy was best know for pitting it's protagonist, Kratos, against the Greek pantheon of gods, along with the new series setting Kratos and his son against Norse mythology.
The upcoming PS5 games to expect in 2022 and 2023 – from FIFA 23 to God of War Ragnarok
With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support and a growing library of exclusives, the PS5 is a force to be reckoned with. The console has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling in Sony’s history, which led to it being unavailable at most retailers for an extended period of time. Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters – though it is worth noting there has been a recent price hike due to inflation – the good news is there is now a burgeoning library of games...
FIFA・
The Verge
Is this a teaser for Hideo Kojima’s next game?
Kojima Productions, the development studio led by Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima, has posted a cryptic teaser on its website that has fans speculating about what the company could be about to announce. The teaser, which data from the Wayback Machine suggests was posted this week, shows a dimly lit silhouette of a woman’s head with the words “who am I?” superimposed over it.
The Verge
Sega announces Yakuza 8 and a slew of other Yakuza games
KIRYU-CHAN!! Ahead of the Tokyo Game Show starting on September 15th, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio — developers of the gritty gangster series Yakuza, the noir detective series Judgment, and in sharp and hilarious contrast, the Super Monkey Ball series — shared its upcoming release schedule, and it’s a doozy. Yakuza 8 makes its debut along with several other Ryu Ga Gotoku games that’ll have you up to your eyeballs in hostess clubs, batting cages, crane games, and just a smidge of gangster action as a treat.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
Best pre-order deals on God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5
God of War Ragnarök is one of 2022’s biggest game launches and one of the biggest upcoming PS5 games we can expect to see later this year. We’ve seen some more details in a brand new story trailer during Sony’s latest State of Play event and now the game is right around the corner.Widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4, God of War (2018) was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios. So fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens next.They won’t have to wait much longer...
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King trailer focuses on Mr. Harrigan’s iPhone
Netflix has released the trailer for its latest Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on the short story by the same name. In the trailer, we see Craig, played by Jaeden Martell (who starred in the recent It adaptations and Knives Out), bonding with the titular Mr. Harrigan, an aging billionaire played by Donald Sutherland (President Snow in The Hunger Games and Mr. Bennet in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice).
NME
Warzone 2 release date, gameplay and latest news
Warzone 2 has been rumoured for a while now, but aside from being confirmed, we’ve known very little about it up until now. It’s officially called Warzone 2.0, and expands upon the experience that many fell in love with back in the days of Verdansk. Thanks to a recent COD Next event, we have now seen gameplay, and we know exactly when we’ll get to drop in with our friends.
dotesports.com
Third-person modes are coming back in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is adding a third-person perspective to specific multiplayer modes to provide another way to enjoy the intense multiplayer action. Call of Duty is known as an FPS series, but a third-person mode is coming in Modern Warfare II to add much-needed variety. The Modern Warfare II trailer gave fans a first look at the updated mode, showing how it will significantly change the pace of the action.
