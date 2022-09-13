Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge From Windows 11
Although Microsoft Edge has made significant progress in recent years, it still lags far behind its biggest rival—Google Chrome. If you’re someone who does not like using Microsoft Edge, you may want to get rid of the browser entirely. It’s no secret that Microsoft wants users to use...
ZDNet
Exhausted by software updates? These Microsoft apps can now update even when your PC is locked
Microsoft has rolled out a new method called "update under lock" to revise Office apps while a PC is in idle, locked mode or if the apps are running. If all goes smoothly, the process should take four seconds. Microsoft promises the new method for updating Microsoft 365 apps will...
ZDNet
This 'incredible' Microsoft Teams ringtone remix will make you want to dance
Microsoft has added a humorous TikTok remix of its classic Teams ringtone as a custom option in Teams. You can now add this Microsoft-endorsed version to Teams if you're tired of the classic ringtone. Australian musician Calum Newton, who goes by CandyMoore.mp3 on TikTok, in March released a party remix...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Bad Image 0xc000012f Error in Windows 10 & 11
How to Fix Bad Image Error 0xc000012f in Windows 11/10. A Guide to Fixing Bad Image Error 0xc000012f in Windows 11/10. How to Fix Bad Image Error 0xc000012f on Windows 11/10 PCs. Users have posted on numerous support forums about Bad Image error 0xc000012f. Those users needing to fix that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
How to get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 2 for $119
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you're a freelancer, remote employee, or self-employed, it's easy to work from almost anywhere these days. But you do need the right gear, which often means a Windows computer. Yet, you don't want to be lugging around a laptop or taking pricey equipment to the beach. Ideally, you would be able to work and play on an inexpensive ultralight device, and that's precisely what you get with a refurbished Microsoft Surface 2.
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Cult of Mac
September Sale: Save up to 90% with Windows 10 Pro for $16, Windows 11 Pro for $22
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CDKeylord. Software activation keys provider CDKeylord extends its September Sale with more fantastic deals on crucial Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software.
ZDNet
Canva Docs gives you an easy way to add more visuals to your documents
Thanks in large part to the rise of social media, communication has become increasingly visual. We don't just send blocks of texts to each other -- we send videos, memes that combine words and images, emojis, and other forms of visual content. Yet to create longer-form content, particularly in a professional setting, people often find themselves creating text-based documents with programs like Microsoft Word or Google Docs.
technewstoday.com
How To Update HDMI Driver on Windows
HDMI issues generally shows up in the form of distorted video or audio output, or in worse cases, no output at all. Several effective fixes exist for such problems, from verifying the connection and the component’s integrity to configuring the display settings properly. One such fix is to update...
The Windows Club
LoadLibrary failed, Error 87, The parameter is incorrect
For some Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC users, when opening or creating a project or map document in ArcGIS Pro or ArcMap, the LoadLibrary failed with error 87: The parameter is incorrect error message may appear. This error is known to predominantly occur on 3D programs including Chief Architect, AutoCAD, and Blender running on AMD graphics-powered machines. This post provides the most applicable solutions to the error.
The Windows Club
How to enable On-screen Keyboard in Kiosk mode in Windows 11/10
Kiosk mode is a unique feature in Windows that allows an establishment to keep running a single application. Most of the time, no keyboard is attached to the system, and everything works through the On Screen keyboard. However, if you cannot find it, read this post to find out how to enable an on-screen keyboard in Kiosk mode in Windows.
This simple Microsoft Teams update could save you a ton of hassle
A new Microsoft Teams update is looking to remove the hassle of spotting when you have unread messages. The video conferencing platform has announced a new feature which will allow users to pick when they only want to view unread messages in their activity feed. When activated, the new addition,...
ZDNet
How to use the handy SSH management tool in Chrome OS
Chrome OS has become quite the platform for users of all types. Whether you're a typical user who spends most of your time within an operating system browsing social media, writing ad hoc papers, and shopping for the latest trends, or if you're an administrator who has to work on remote machines throughout the day, Chrome OS has you covered.
ZDNet
Linus Torvalds talks Rust on Linux, his work schedule and life with his M2 MacBook Air
Dublin, Ireland: I've known Linus Torvalds for decades, but since Covid hit, we haven't had a chance for a face-to-face interview in years. Finally, at 2022's Linux Plumbers Conference, the annual get-together of the world's top Linux developers, we had a chance to talk in person again. Before the conference,...
ZDNet
Hate Windows 11? Here's how to make it work more like Windows 10
Windows 11 is about to celebrate its first birthday and deliver its first big feature update. Based on my reading of the feedback from early adopters, though, I'm not sure how many people are going to show up for the party. You don't have to spend a lot of time in support forums and other community sites to hear a steady stream of criticism from Windows 11 haters.
ZDNet
How Cockpit can help you more easily manage your Linux machines
Linux isn't nearly as hard as you think… especially on the desktop (where you really don't have to take care of many admin tasks). But what about on the server? Given you might want to deploy a Linux server either in your home or your business data center, what's it like to administer the open-source operating system in that capacity?
The Windows Club
How to search for files from the MS-DOS Command Prompt
MS-DOS or Microsoft Disk Operating System was the dominant operating system for Personal Computer throughout the 80s. MS-DOS is a non-graphical command line operating system. MS-DOS allows the user to navigate, open, and otherwise manipulate files on their computer from a command line instead of a Graphic User Interface (GUI) like Windows.
ZDNet
No browser is perfect. What's a user to do?
I remember, back in the day, when the browser wars had reached a fit of pique such that no one could believe. A big part of this was driven by profit and how so many websites seemed hellbent on focusing on one browser or another. Some sites functioned only with Internet Explorer and others set their sights on Netscape Navigator (remember those days?).
IGN
Buy Office and Windows licenses from $6.14!
Windows 11 and Office 2021 are currently the latest versions of Microsoft's operating system and its suite of office applications. Both feature many innovations in security and ease of use, making them more popular than previous versions. Windows 11 includes all the latest security features designed by Microsoft engineers, and among the most interesting innovations in Windows 11 is definitely Quick Layout, an aid that can significantly speed up and simplify your workflow.
ZDNet
Linus Torvalds: Rust may make it into the next Linux kernel after all
As they do at almost every Open Source Summit, Dirk Hohndel, chief open source officer at the Cardano Foundation, and Linus Torvalds, Linux's founder, talked about all things Linux and the keynote discussion at Open Source Summit Europe in Dublin Thursday. Usually, it's interesting, but there's no breaking news. "Usually." This time was different. Torvalds announced that he would propose adding Rust to the next Linux kernel, Linux 6.1, at the Linux Kernel Maintainers Summit later today.
