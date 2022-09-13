ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Telegraph

Child in the street hit by police patrol vehicle, Atlanta officials say

By Alison Cutler
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByEDH_0huByy3R00

An investigation is underway after a child was hit by a police patrol vehicle in Atlanta, officials said.

The child, who was not identified, was at the intersection of Lanier Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard the afternoon of Sept. 12 when they were hit, police told WSBTV.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck by the patrol vehicle while the child was in the street ,” Atlanta police told CBS46.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police did not share whether the active-duty officer driving the vehicle would face charges, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Anytime there is an accident involving a police vehicle or on-duty officer, our Office of Professional Standards conducts an investigation into the incident,” police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee told the Journal-Constitution.

Police have not said why the child was in the road or who else was there when the incident happened.

Noise complaint about quinceañera celebration leads to police joining the NC party

Cases of Bud Light spill onto Georgia interstate after truck overturns, police say

4-year-old missing for days wandered off from playground alone, Washington police say

Teacher brought alcohol to school and taught kids while drunk, California cops say

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shot from pellet gun kills man near MARTA station

ATLANTA — A homeless man is dead and Atlanta police are hoping the public can help them locate his killer. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, police responded to a call of a person shot in the 150 block of Forsyth Street southwest just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Georgia#The Patrol#Wsbtv#The Journal Constitution
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

50-year-old man shot, killed near Downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near Downtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police. Authorities said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. at 159 Forsyth St. SW, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man shot in the chest. APD said he was found on the sidewalk by someone passing by.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
6K+
Followers
127
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy