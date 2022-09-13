ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Booth Downtown at Sundown Sept. 16

By Courtesy of the Montgomery County Government
 3 days ago
Starting at 7 p.m., opener Landon Parker will take the stage. Landon is a singer/songwriter in Nashville offering a mix of traditional country music. After that, Tyler Booth will entertain the crowd for the reminder of the night. Growing up in Kentucky, Tyler is a bluegrass lover and singer of all things country.

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Firelime Offshore Grill, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, and Kona Ice are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30 p.m. to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.

To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

