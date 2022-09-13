ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juan Gabriel Estate & Cirque Musica Announce ‘Multi-Sensory’ Production to Honor Late Artist

By Griselda Flores
 3 days ago

The Juan Gabriel Estate and Cirque Musica have announced the production of “Cirque Musica Presents Querida: The Official Celebration of Juan Gabriel,” which will kick off in Mexico City in October.

According to a press release issued by Cirque Musica — which produces cirque-style shows featuring acrobats, aerialists and “daredevil” athleticism combined with the “greatest music of all time” — the company has signed a global rights deal with the late Mexican artist’s estate for the creation and production of the show “with the purpose of bringing the joyful legacy of the singer to the fans.” The first iteration will take place Oct. 22 at the San Rafael Theater.

“We will continue his legacy in every way we can so his work and art can reach a new generation,” said Ivan Aguilera , Juan Gabriel ‘s son, in a statement. “I am thrilled to work with Cirque Musica to bring this spectacular interpretation of my father’s legacy to his amazing fans. My father was a natural entertainer and I know he would be very pleased with this production.”

Added Stephen Cook , president of TCG Entertainment, creator and producer of Cirque Musica, “Cirque Musica is honored to be working with Juan Gabriel’s estate to bring this production to the stage. Our goal is to be the biggest and the best show in the world and this is the next step. We understand the importance of Juan Gabriel and the impact his music made, and we are excited to bring this celebration to his loyal Mexican fans.”

According to a description of the production, “Cirque Musica Presents Querida” will interpret the music of the legendary recording star and prolific songwriter with “an extraordinary cirque presentation to include breath-taking aerial performances and acrobats; creating an artistic spectacle in tribute to the beloved Mexican icon.”

News of this project comes months after the estate signed an exclusive global agreement with Virgin Music US Latin and UMPG that includes “never-before-released” material. The deal will represent the singer’s post-2008 catalog and future recordings, and also extended its publishing administration agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group, which will exclusively represent Gabriel’s extraordinary catalog of songs worldwide.

Gabriel died of a heart attack the morning of Aug. 28, 2016, in Los Angeles following a show at The Forum. At the time, the 66-year-old singer and icon was at the peak of his career in the midst of the U.S. leg of his MeXXico Es Todos tour, a 22-city arena trek that had him playing 360 stages to accommodate sold-out crowds.

