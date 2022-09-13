Jimmy Kimmel is facing heavy criticism online after gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech.Brunson won an Emmy Award for her writing on the comedy series Abbott Elementary.She was introduced by actor Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel onstage as part of a bit – the host pretended to have passed out after drinking too many skinny margaritas upon losing in his own category.However, instead of getting off the stage to let Brunson have her moment, Kimmel remained sprawled out on stage while she gave her speech.Brunson tried to move the talk show host, shaking him and saying, “Jimmy, wake up,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO