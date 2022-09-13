Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Quinta Brunson For 'Dumb Comedy Bit' At Emmys
Brunson also got a little payback during Kimmel's opening monologue.
Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash for Remaining On Stage During Quinta Brunson’s Emmys Speech
Backfired skit. Jimmy Kimmel faced backlash for a bit he performed during Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech at the Emmys. While presenting the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series category on Monday, September 13, copresenter Will Arnett dragged Jimmy, 54, on stage. Will, 52, joked that the Jimmy Kimmel Live host had passed-out drunk after losing his category to John Oliver.
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
Emmys 2022 predictions: Who should win -- and who will win at tonight's show
Film critic Peter Travers shares his predictions for the winners of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Jimmy Kimmel branded ‘highly disrespectful’ for lying down during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys speech
Jimmy Kimmel is facing heavy criticism online after gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech.Brunson won an Emmy Award for her writing on the comedy series Abbott Elementary.She was introduced by actor Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel onstage as part of a bit – the host pretended to have passed out after drinking too many skinny margaritas upon losing in his own category.However, instead of getting off the stage to let Brunson have her moment, Kimmel remained sprawled out on stage while she gave her speech.Brunson tried to move the talk show host, shaking him and saying, “Jimmy, wake up,...
Emmys 2022: Complete list of winners
The 2022 Emmy Awards are here. Kenan Thompson opened the 2022 Emmys with a lively performance which included a musical montage, with a "Brady Bunch" reunion and an appearance from Oprah Winfrey while the "Saturday Night Live" star was dressed as "Game of Thrones" star Khaleesi in a bright blonde wig.
