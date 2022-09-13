ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Former Detroit Free Press sports writer Gene Guidi dies at 79

By View Comments
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAdjI_0huByj3m00

Whether at the ballpark or at the horse track, Gene Guidi spent 3½ decades providing the inside dope for Free Press readers. He also helped readers solve problems through the ground-breaking Action Line column in the 1970s.

An old-style newsman who was fearless with his questioning, held his subjects accountable for their actions and sported a trademark cigarillo, although no-smoking rules kept it unlit in press boxes the last half of his career, Guidi died at age 79 on Sept. 3 in Detroit after a long illness. He had retired from the Free Press in October 2005, continued to reside in Taylor and enjoyed his favorite pastimes of horse racing and trips to Las Vegas.

“Gene was a quiet and insightful observer,” said Dave Robinson, his sports editor at the Free Press for nearly a decade. “He didn’t jump to conclusions or waste words. Readers always learned something new when reading Gene’s stories, whether he was writing about baseball, horse racing or other sports.”

Born Nov. 28, 1942, Eugene Richard Guidi grew up in Allen Park, graduated from Central Michigan and taught English at St. Francis Cabrini grade school in his hometown before joining the Free Press as a sports copyboy, the lowest rung of print journalism. He spent his days filling glue pots, sharpening pencils, answering phones and running errands for the ink-stained (and often alcohol-infused) sports wretches. In the early 1970s, he worked with another copyboy from Allen Park who also became a Free Press mainstay, Mick McCabe, who continues to cover prep sports a half-century later.

“My first day at the Free Press was June 3, 1970, and it was almost my last,” McCabe recalled. “The first person I saw when I walked into the office was Gene. Instinctively, I wanted to turn and run.

“Gene was friends with the two oldest boys in the house across the street, and I was pals with their two younger brothers. One day in the late 1950s, the older guys were playing Wiffle ball in the backyard and we decided to interrupt it by running around in the backyard. Well, I accidently stepped on the ball, crushing it, and Gene grabbed the bat and chased me home, swinging the bat at my head the entire time, but never making contact.

“Thanks goodness, Gene had no recollection of the incident.”

Soon after McCabe’s arrival, Guidi moved to Action Line, a public service column started by the Free Press in the 1960s that became a staple of newspapers across the country. By the late 1970s, Guidi left the newspaper’s downtown office to set up shop at the horse racing tracks around Detroit and Windsor. Besides covering the sport, he also handicapped races for the paper under the nom de plume of Al Speed.

In 1984, with interest in the sport of kings waning, Guidi started covering the Detroit Tigers. With a 35-5 start that season, they went wire-to-wire in winning their first World Series since 1968.

As a payback from the baseball gods, the last five teams Guidi covered finished 30, 51, 76, 18 and 20 games under .500.

Most of Guidi’s time on the Tigers beat was spent with John Lowe, a two-decade close partnership of opposites. In the 1990s, the Free Press publisher at the time, Heath Meriwether, wrote that Lowe was “a polite, even formal man” who relished being called a seamhead and donned a coat, tie and Panama hat for every game while Guidi “likes to be known as the Freep baseball writer who doesn’t wear a tie.”

“Gene was the essence of journalism: precision, concision, promptness and accuracy,” Lowe said. “He was reliable, always.

“Gene had tremendous discernment, whether it was picking horses or predicting events or judging people. He was the first person I heard suggest that Kirk Gibson could be a manager. Years later, in his first full year as a manager, Gibson led Arizona to the NL West title in 2011.”

With Guidi’s passing, Lowe reflected on two of his favorite beginnings — called ledes in journalism parlance — to stories that Guidi crafted.

“The Tigers were 35-5 when they went into Seattle’s Kingdome in 1984,” Lowe said. “The lowly Mariners swept them. Instead of deciding this meant the Tigers had come undone, Gene realized it was just one three-game series in a 162-game season. His lede when the Mariners completed the sweep: ‘Where is the door out of this place, anyway?’

“And then Aug. 11, 1994. With a strike looming the next day in major-league baseball, the last-place Tigers lost at home to Milwaukee. Gene’s lede perfectly summarized the Tigers’ season and the crisis state of baseball: ‘Is that all there is?’”

During Guidi’s final game at Comerica Park in 2005, the Tigers flashed a “best wishes” in retirement note on the scoreboard. He was even more upset when his bosses at the Free Press ran a photo of the scoreboard in the next day’s editions. It was their backdoor way to acknowledge his departure.

Unlike most sportswriters, especially after 36 years on the job and winning awards for his prose, Guidi had no desire to write a farewell column or wax poetic about what were now the good old days. Never one to seek the limelight, he just wanted to fade into retirement without a mention, stop living deadline-to-deadline and avoid the no-smoking signs.

“He was a consummate professional,” Robinson said.

“Gene was as loyal and reliable of a friend as he was a journalist,” Lowe said.

Guidi is survived by a nephew, Jay Bileti, and two nieces, Anne (Bileti) Johns and Lisa (Bileti) Costa. No services are planned.

Gene Myers was the Free Press sports editor from 1993-2015.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 4 Metro Detroit football matchups

Two weeks of strong picking has me feeling confident heading into my Week 4 high school football picks. What could possibly go wrong? Without jinxing myself further, it’s time for another addition of Purcell’s Picks. If there is a specific game to get highlighted in Purcell’s Picks, send...
DETROIT, MI
AdWeek

WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Arizona State
MLive.com

Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022

There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Banana 101.5

14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Gibson
Person
John Lowe
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show

From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Kid Rock heads to Pine Knob for first hometown shows in 3 years: 5 things to know

Kid Rock is headed to Pine Knob Music Theatre this weekend for a concert doubleheader — his first metro Detroit homecoming shows in three years. Rock and his Twisted Brown Trucker band will play the Clarkston amphitheater Friday and Saturday, joined by Foreigner in the opening slot. The shows are essentially sold out, though resale tickets and a handful of premium platinum seats remain available via Ticketmaster.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Writer#Detroit Free Press#The Free Press
WHIO Dayton

Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Troy, Muslim group at odds

Good morning, today is Friday. This morning we turn our attention to mosques. A Muslim group's legal battle over a mosque in Troy isn't over. Told by a judge the city's zoning code keeping the mosque from opening violated federal law, the City of Troy acquiesced and let the group occupy the building. However, city officials still refuse to pay the $1.9 million claim that has accrued since 2014 when the group first sued the city after being snubbed for another building. You can read more here.
TROY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

UConn vs. Michigan Football prediction and spread odds: Saturday, 9/17

The Michigan Wolverines have kicked off their season in fine form with two wins over Colorado State and Hawaii. Our experts hit their Week 1 best bet on Michigan -30.5 and followed it up with another winner in Week 2, which you can find here. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 107-17 in the two matchups, and they should pick up another easy win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. Let’s dive into our experts’ UConn vs. Michigan prediction and explain why we predict there will be points from both sides.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
jtv.tv

Lumen Christi to Join the Catholic High School League in 2023-24

(September 14, 2022 12:32 PM) The Catholic High School League (CHSL) executive athletic board announced today the league has accepted a request from Lumen Christi Catholic High School to join the CHSL in all sports beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The decision follows months of discussion between the nation’s largest Catholic sports league and Lumen Christi, a private Catholic high school located in Jackson and operated by the Diocese of Lansing. The school signaled its interest in a letter to the CHSL formally requesting membership, and the request subsequently was approved by the board of the CHSL.
JACKSON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy