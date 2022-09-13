Read full article on original website
No. 14 Rancocas Valley over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap
Kennedy Garcia scored a goal in each half as Rancocas Valley, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 2-0, over Kingsway. Joanna Marlin and Leah Howe each assisted on a goal for Rancocas Valley (5-0), which outshot Kingsway (2-2) by 7-4. Quinlan McClenahan saved all four shots...
Sterling defeats Haddonfield - Boys soccer recap
Despite seven saves from Brady Norton, Sterling came away with a 1-0 victory in Haddonfield. Both teams were squared at zero until Sterling (2-1-1) broke the tie with a second-half goal. Sterling finished with eight shots on goal while Haddonfield (2-3) also had eight. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Lindenwold over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Diego Rodriguez netted two goals and recorded one assist to lead Lindenwold in a 5-1 win over Paulsboro, in Lindenwold. Germaine Okeke added on a goal and an assist for Lindenwold (3-1). Christian Valentanga and Bayron Guardado also scored in the win. William Leary scored for Paulsboro (0-3). The N.J....
Burlington City over Willingboro - Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd scored three goals in Burlington City’s 5-0 victory over Willingboro in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash added two goals for Burlington City (5-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Willingboro falls to 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Moorestown over Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Declan Capps’ first half goal was the difference as Moorestown defeated Burlington Township, 1-0, in Moorestown. Sebastian Witt assisted on the goal for Moorestown (1-2-1). Burlington Township falls to 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
Deptford over Woodstown - Girls soccer recap
Riley Cogan netted the sole goal of the game to lead Deptford to a 1-0 win over Woodstown, in Deptford. Cogan’s goal came in the second half, off an assist by Brianna Morgan. Isabella Norman earned the shutout for Deptford (4-1). Ellie Wygand made 10 saves for Woodstown (2-2).
Haddon Heights over Collingswood - Boys soccer recap
Nolan Lachall scored two goals to lead Haddon Heights past Collingswood 3-1 in Haddon Heights. Drew Costello also had a goal, with Ryan Connor tallying two assists and Reece Skilton adding one. Sean Fischer had four saves. Haddon Heights (1-2-1) held a 1-0 lead at the half and closed the...
Manasquan over St. Rose - Boys soccer recap
Aiden Sugrue netted the only goal of the game to lead Manasquan to a 1-0 win over St. Rose, in Belmar. Sugrue scored in the second half off an assist by Cristian Gonzalez. Dylan Morris needed two saves to earn the shutout for Manasquan (3-1). Jack Harmon made 10 saves...
Gloucester defeats Woodbury - Girls soccer recap
Despite 20 saves from Woodbury’s Ryann Storms, Gloucester came away with a 4-0 win in Gloucester City. Gloucester (3-1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before taking control in the second half with three goals. Ava Rodgers scored two second-half goals. Elizabeth Schultes and Meghan Gorman also netted a...
Timber Creek over Pemberton - Girls soccer recap
Adiat Dickson netted two goals to lead Timber Creek to a 4-0 win over Pemberton, in Sicklerville. Billie Frazier and Hailey Thaler also scored for Timber Creek (3-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston’s third period goal was the difference in Northern Burlington’s 2-1 victory over Cinnaminson in Cinnaminson. Emma Hoppe made nine saves for Northern Burlington (4-1), which took a 1-0 lead on Ariel Sprague’s goal in the first quarter. Gina Moreno tied the game with a first...
Raritan defeats Ranney - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Geoghan and Brooke Shea scored a pair of goals as Raritan rolled by Ranney 5-0 in Tinton Falls. Raritan (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second half with two more scores. Nicole Hancheck also had a goal and an...
Princeton Day defeats Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Joaquin Rodriguez and Yaseen Mousa both scored a goal as Princeton Day held on to defeat Spotswood 2-1 in Princeton. Princeton Day (2-1-1) did all its damage early as it led 2-0 at halftime before holding on in the second half. Aidan Collins accounted for Spotswood’s lone goal. Princeton...
Burlington Township defeats Delran in OT - Field hockey recap
Megan LeHenaff’s overtime score won it for Burlington Township over Delran 2-1 in Burlington Township with an assist from Kylie Krawiec and Kailey Mayoros. Delran (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to Ciara Carter before Krawiec tied the game in the third. Delran’s Brooke Obuchoski...
Barnegat stays unbeaten with win over Manchester Twp. - Field hockey recap
Alyson Sojak finished with two goals and two assists while Camryn White scored twice to help lift Barnegat to a 4-0 win over Manchester Township in Manchester. Emilia Ercolino had a goal and Jayna Greenblatt put up an assist for Barnegat (4-0) while goalie Emalie Menegus had five saves. Madison...
Audubon defeats Gateway - Girls soccer recap
Makenna Ammon led Audubon past Gateway 5-0 in Audubon with two goals. Erin Ewing, Ava Rizzo, and Molly Sullivan also scored a goal for Audubon (4-0) while Kylie Tocco had two assists and Charlie Owens had one. Gateway dropped to 1-2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Westampton Tech over Florence - Girls soccer recap
Zoey Spady tallied a hat trick to lead Westampton Tech in a 7-4 win over Florence, in Westampton. Nijah Hall added on two goals for Westampton Tech (1-2), while Dorce Alvarez finished with a goal and two assists. Bella Cottingham chipped in with a goal and an assist. Sydney Slotkin...
Donovan Catholic over Lakewood - Field hockey recap
Josalyn Rush netted two goals to lead Donovan Catholic to a 3-0 win over Lakewood, in Lakewood. Dylan Espano also scored for Donovan Catholic (1-1-1). Evelynn Sernotti made three saves to earn the shutout. Lakewood fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Sophomore James Hill takes Woodstown over Deptford - Football recap
Sophomore running back James Hill scored both touchdowns for Woodstown in a 14-6 home victory over Deptford in a battle of unbeaten teams. Hill ran 13 yards to score before the half for a 6-0 advantage for Woodstown (3-0) and then went in from 17 yards out in the third quarter to make it 14-0.
