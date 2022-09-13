I'm Bill Glauber and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

How to save a life (maybe your own)

Stories don't come more personal than this.

Milwaukee Symphony president Mark Niehaus spoke about the stroke he suffered last November and the aftermath in an interview with arts and books editor Jim Higgins.

They talked about simple things to reduce the risk of stroke:

eating healthily

exercising regularly

having annual doctor visits

taking prescribed medications

A story like this isn't easy to report and write. But Higgins has covered Niehaus for years.

"I thought here is a guy who could talk to other people about how to do things for your health," Higgins said.

"He's a rare thing," Higgins added, "an artist who became the business leader of the symphony. While his job is to raise money and oversee the administration of the institution he calls himself a swamp-rat trumpet player from New Orleans."

What's changing about school meals?

Reporter Rory Linnane dives into a big change in the new school year.

While students received free meals throughout the pandemic, most outside the city of Milwaukee and a handful of other districts will now have to pay.

The reason: A federal program expired.

So, what does it all mean?

Lower-income families need to make sure to fill out applications to get free and reduced price meals for their kids. Some communities are still pushing to make universal free meals a reality on the local and state level.

Here's the guide.

Don't miss these

About the Lakefront Marathon

It's still hard to believe that the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon was canceled over a hangup on the route, just 22 days before it was to take place.

As we hustled after the story Friday, reporter Mary Spicuzza tweeted: "Welcome to Milwaukee, where we can organize dozens of festivals involving drinking beer, but none involving exercise. (I say this with endless love for my hometown.)"

Now, Lori Nickel weighs in with a column and a pretty interesting question: "If you’re a runner, how willing would you be to sign up for a big Milwaukee marathon or half marathon next year, the year after, or ever again?"

City officials and race organizers should think long and hard about that question. Better yet, they should come up with an answer.

Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame

I always wanted to write that in a headline.

It's really a thing, with Central Standard Craft Distillery poised to induct six people into its Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, to be housed at the firm's Crafthouse & Kitchen at 320 E. Clybourn St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Elaine Rewolinski has the details:

"The public can nominate a potential hall of famer online with an essay of 50 words or fewer, explaining why someone is worthy of the honor. Nominations will be accepted through Sept. 30; honorees will be announced in mid-October."

Visit thecentralstandard.com/brandy-old-fashioned-hall-of-fame.

