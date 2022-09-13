Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway
Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
Charming Berkshire Town is Among 15 of the Best in the U.S. for Fall Foliage
We recently published an article featuring a beloved Berkshire town being #1 for fall fun in all of Massachusetts. You can check out that article by going here. There's no doubt that Berkshire County is the perfect place for fall activities. In the previous article, we talked about some of the fun, unique activities and events the Berkshires have to offer for fall fun.
3 Bed Bath & Beyonds Are Closing in MA, But Not In the Berkshires
What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. But recently, Bed Bath & Beyond unfortunately announced that it was closing three of its stores across Massachusetts. However, none of those three are the location in the Berkshires that remains open.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Planners OK Inn at Historic Beaver Mill
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Developer and artist Eric Rudd, operating at Cire Corp., is planning to create 13-room inn i the historic Beaver Mill. The inn concept is not far off the artists' residences that had existed in the mill after he and his wife, Barbara, first purchased it, he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1025.com
Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years
The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts
It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
Western Massachusetts restaurants bring The Big E themed food to customers
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Springfield Civic Center garage demolition begins; facility to make way for new parking, retail space
SPRINGFIELD — Demolition began Friday on the Civic Center Parking Garage in downtown Springfield, the first step toward replacing the 51-year-old facility with a modern $30 million to $40 million parking and retail space adjacent to the MassMutual Center. The garage had been closed for months, and the structure...
Massachusetts Has Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Massachusetts Landmarks That Are Changing Their Name, One’s In the Berkshires
What's in a name? Not necessarily the best things, apparently. There are 650 geographical fixtures and historical landmarks across the country that will be getting name changes. These name changes are due to the federal efforts from U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to follow through on removing the derogatory term 'squaw' from being used. In Massachusetts, there are five landmarks getting a name change. One of those landmarks happens to be in the Berkshires.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Westfield woman wins $1 million prize off $5 scratch ticket
A woman from Westfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Money” instant ticket game.
Fall weather in Massachusetts forecasts above average temperatures
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect as we head into fall next week.
This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero
The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!
BBB: Springfield woman hired by fake company
A woman from Springfield recently hired for a remote position on Indeed discovered that it was all a scam.
thereminder.com
Armata’s Market owner buys Village Food Mart as second location
HAMPDEN/LONGMEADOW – A Hampden landmark is changing hands, but the new owner of Village Food Mart assures residents can expect the same small-town feel with an enhanced customer experience. In early September, Alexis Vallides, owner of Armata’s Market in Longmeadow, bought the Village Food Mart, 43 Somers Rd., from...
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 0