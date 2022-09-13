Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: Jones’ game-winner leads Spotswood to comeback win over Wardlaw-Hartridge
Teagan Jones netted a late game-winning goal to push Spotswood to a 3-2 win comeback over Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Edison. Jones scored the deciding goal with 10 minutes remaining in the second half off an assist by Theodora Xipolias. Wardlaw-Hartridge (1-1-1) seemed to be on the way to taking a 2-0...
Mendham, Randolph play to a tie - Field hockey recap
Mendham to Randolph played to a 1-1 tie in Randolph. Halle Ferrara made 22 saves for Mendham (1-2-1), which tied the game on Lily Chandler’s third quarter goal. Randolph (3-1-1) took a 1-0 lead on a Lauren Plaskon goal in the first period. Jessica Some made seven saves. The...
Linden ties Gov. Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Derek Cubero and Danny Coronado scored for Gov. Livingston but Brandon DeCampos and Steban Lasso answered for Linden and the game ended in a 2-2 draw through two overtimes in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston is now 4-0-1 while Linden becomes 3-1-1.
Burlington Township defeats Delran in OT - Field hockey recap
Megan LeHenaff’s overtime score won it for Burlington Township over Delran 2-1 in Burlington Township with an assist from Kylie Krawiec and Kailey Mayoros. Delran (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to Ciara Carter before Krawiec tied the game in the third. Delran’s Brooke Obuchoski...
East Brunswick Magnet defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Justin Noon led East Brunwisk Magnet past St. Thomas Aquinas 5-0 in East Brunswick behind four goals and an assist. East Brunswick Magnet (1-3) jumped ahead to a 3-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Thomas O’Neill also scored a goal while...
Somerset Tech over Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Shrey Mehta and Dan Cerdas each knocked in a goal as Somerset Tech won at home, 2-1, over Woodbridge Magnet. Srihaas Chennavajjala and Liam Hanily added an assist apiece for Somerset Tech (3-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Steven LaRosa stopped 11 shots to preserve the win. Mahir Dohka converted...
Wallkill Valley stops Hopatcong - Girls soccer recap
Senior Alexa Letelier had a goal and an assist as Wallkill Valley held off Hopatcong 3-1 in Hamburg. Junior Emily Pauciello and junior Ashley Sutherland each scored for Wallkill Valley (2-1-1) while senior Jane Einreinhofer had an assist. Junior goalie Jackie Schels finished with nine saves. Junior Janie Henderson scored...
Pompton Lakes over Wayne Hills - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal scored twice to lead Pompton Lakes to a 3-2 win over Wayne Hills in Pompton Lakes. Pompton Lakes (3-1) led 3-1 at the half. Hailey O'Reilly also scored for Pompton Lakes. Juliette Laurin and Caning Keila each scored once for Wayne Hills (2-2).
South River defeats Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap
Natalia Vera Cruz had a goal and an assist to lead South River past Iselin Kennedy 2-1 in South River. Marilyn Orellana also had a goal and an assist with Ashley Pereira posting five saves. South River (4-0) trailed Iselin Kennedy 1-0 at the half, but stormed back in the...
South Plainfield over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Rohan Castillo scored two goals to power South Plainfield past Carteret, 3-1, in South Plainfield. Jonathan Lujan-Arce notched an assist for the Tigers, which is now 3-1-1 on the year. Robert Barrios made six saves in the win. Carteret (1-3) scored its lone goal in the second half.
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Field hockey: Huff leads Princeton Day past Stuart Day (PHOTOS)
Jadyn Huff bagged the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Princeton Day to a 1-0 win over Stuart Country Day in Princeton. Princeton Day (1-4) stopped a three-game skid to open the season while Stuart Day lost its first in four games.
Cedar Grove defeats Belleville - Girls soccer recap
Samira Lukovic’s first-half hat trick helped lift Cedar Grove past Belleville 4-1 in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before the two sides traded a goal in the second half. Ava Romero also scored a goal in the 70th minute. Jenny Romero...
Butler over Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap
Hailey Ferrier and Emily Costello each scored to lead Butler to a 2-1 win over Eastern Christian, in Butler. Butler (3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Kirsten Braunius scored for Eastern Christian (2-1).
Timber Creek over Pemberton - Girls soccer recap
Adiat Dickson netted two goals to lead Timber Creek to a 4-0 win over Pemberton, in Sicklerville. Billie Frazier and Hailey Thaler also scored for Timber Creek (3-2).
Middlesex over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap
Andres Tobar netted two goals to lead Middlesex to a 6-3 win over Timothy Christian, in Middlesex. Middlesex (4-1) led 6-1 at the half. Gabriel Tacco, Ryan Buitron, Michael Mera and Joan Buitrago-Castano also scored for the Blue Jays. Jacob Dyer, Brandon Johnson and Justin Grigoli scored for Timothy Christian...
No. 15 West Orange over Verona - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Villasin’s first half goal was the difference as West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Verona, 1-0, in West Orange. Madison Reynolds assisted on the goal for West Orange (2-1-1) and Hannah Amoyaw made three saves for the shutout. Bella Malanga made 11 saves for...
Football: No. 19 Old Tappan blanks Pascack Valley to stay unbeaten
Aidan Heaney ran for two touchdowns while Evan Brooks caught two TD passes as Old Tappan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Pascack Valley 35-0 in Hillsdale. Sophomore Nick Rossi finished with one touchdown reception for Old Tappan (3-0) and Nico Ottomanelli was perfect on extra points. Pascack...
No. 8 Point Pleasant Boro defeats Pinelands - Field hockey recap
Despite 34 saves from Pinelands goalkeeper Emma Kohler, Point Pleasant Boro, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised by the Wildcats 8-0 in Point Pleasant to move to 4-0. Point Pleasant Boro took a 4-0 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth with four more goals. Ryane Fisahn led her team with three goals and an assist.
Delsea over Mainland - Field hockey recap
Gabriella Szwed scored the winning goal in overtime, giving Delsea a 2-1 victory over Mainland in Linwood. Danielle Johnson, who assisted on Szwed’s goal, evened the score at 1-1 with a third quarter goal for Delsea (3-1). In defeat, Farley O’Brien made 27 saves for Mainland (2-2), which took...
