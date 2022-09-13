ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Mendham, Randolph play to a tie - Field hockey recap

Mendham to Randolph played to a 1-1 tie in Randolph. Halle Ferrara made 22 saves for Mendham (1-2-1), which tied the game on Lily Chandler's third quarter goal. Randolph (3-1-1) took a 1-0 lead on a Lauren Plaskon goal in the first period. Jessica Some made seven saves.
Linden ties Gov. Livingston - Boys soccer recap

Derek Cubero and Danny Coronado scored for Gov. Livingston but Brandon DeCampos and Steban Lasso answered for Linden and the game ended in a 2-2 draw through two overtimes in Berkeley Heights. Gov. Livingston is now 4-0-1 while Linden becomes 3-1-1.
Wallkill Valley stops Hopatcong - Girls soccer recap

Senior Alexa Letelier had a goal and an assist as Wallkill Valley held off Hopatcong 3-1 in Hamburg. Junior Emily Pauciello and junior Ashley Sutherland each scored for Wallkill Valley (2-1-1) while senior Jane Einreinhofer had an assist. Junior goalie Jackie Schels finished with nine saves. Junior Janie Henderson scored
Pompton Lakes over Wayne Hills - Field hockey recap

Krista Lilienthal scored twice to lead Pompton Lakes to a 3-2 win over Wayne Hills in Pompton Lakes. Pompton Lakes (3-1) led 3-1 at the half. Hailey O'Reilly also scored for Pompton Lakes. Juliette Laurin and Caning Keila each scored once for Wayne Hills (2-2).
South Plainfield over Carteret - Boys soccer recap

Rohan Castillo scored two goals to power South Plainfield past Carteret, 3-1, in South Plainfield. Jonathan Lujan-Arce notched an assist for the Tigers, which is now 3-1-1 on the year. Robert Barrios made six saves in the win. Carteret (1-3) scored its lone goal in the second half.
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Cedar Grove defeats Belleville - Girls soccer recap

Samira Lukovic's first-half hat trick helped lift Cedar Grove past Belleville 4-1 in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (2-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before the two sides traded a goal in the second half. Ava Romero also scored a goal in the 70th minute. Jenny Romero
Butler over Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap

Hailey Ferrier and Emily Costello each scored to lead Butler to a 2-1 win over Eastern Christian, in Butler. Butler (3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Kirsten Braunius scored for Eastern Christian (2-1).
Timber Creek over Pemberton - Girls soccer recap

Adiat Dickson netted two goals to lead Timber Creek to a 4-0 win over Pemberton, in Sicklerville. Billie Frazier and Hailey Thaler also scored for Timber Creek (3-2).
Middlesex over Timothy Christian - Boys soccer recap

Andres Tobar netted two goals to lead Middlesex to a 6-3 win over Timothy Christian, in Middlesex. Middlesex (4-1) led 6-1 at the half. Gabriel Tacco, Ryan Buitron, Michael Mera and Joan Buitrago-Castano also scored for the Blue Jays. Jacob Dyer, Brandon Johnson and Justin Grigoli scored for Timothy Christian
No. 15 West Orange over Verona - Girls soccer recap

Lauren Villasin's first half goal was the difference as West Orange, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Verona, 1-0, in West Orange. Madison Reynolds assisted on the goal for West Orange (2-1-1) and Hannah Amoyaw made three saves for the shutout. Bella Malanga made 11 saves for
No. 8 Point Pleasant Boro defeats Pinelands - Field hockey recap

Despite 34 saves from Pinelands goalkeeper Emma Kohler, Point Pleasant Boro, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised by the Wildcats 8-0 in Point Pleasant to move to 4-0. Point Pleasant Boro took a 4-0 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth with four more goals. Ryane Fisahn led her team with three goals and an assist.
Delsea over Mainland - Field hockey recap

Gabriella Szwed scored the winning goal in overtime, giving Delsea a 2-1 victory over Mainland in Linwood. Danielle Johnson, who assisted on Szwed's goal, evened the score at 1-1 with a third quarter goal for Delsea (3-1). In defeat, Farley O'Brien made 27 saves for Mainland (2-2), which took
