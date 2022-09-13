The Vermilion Sailors were back in action on Wednesday night and got back to their winning ways with an 8-0 victory over Tiffin Columbian. The scoring started early and was plentiful in the first half, with the Sailors taking a 7-0 lead into the half. The second half saw a lot of younger Sailors getting some varsity experience. Leading the Sailors in scoring on the evening was Alex Werth with 3 goals. Isaac Looks added 2 goals of his own, while Tyler Roberts, Brady Parker and Wesley Penton each added a goal a pience. Penton added 2 assists on the evening, while Brady Parker and Dom Soto each added 1. Caleb German and the back line recorded the clean sheet. Vermilion is back in action on Saturday as they travel to Firelands to play for the Stillman Cup. Go Sailors!

VERMILION, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO