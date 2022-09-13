ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed former Cumberland University football player

By Lucas Wright
 3 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver in the crash that killed one former Cumberland University football player and injured several others has been officially charged.

Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, is facing a vehicular homicide charge and three counts of vehicular assault in connection with the deadly Labor Day crash.

Police say Johnson was driving a Dodge Charger on East Clark Boulevard, ran off the road and hit a tree on Sept. 5.

Authorities believe speed may have been a factor and an open bottle of alcohol was found in the car. Witnesses told police the car’s headlights were not on, but investigators have confirmed the car’s headlights were on at the time of the crash.

Marcus Webb, 22, was the front-seat passenger and died at the scene. Brandon Pace, Jr., 20, remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Jeremiah Matthews, 20, and Lamar Childress, 22, are in stable condition at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The five are all current or former Cumberland University football players.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6GMy_0huBx3EQ00
    Marcus Webb (Source: Cumberland University Athletics)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5L1P_0huBx3EQ00
    Jamir Johnson (Source: Cumberland University Athletics)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36spEg_0huBx3EQ00
    Brandon Pace Jr. (Source: Cumberland University Athletics)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oIVd_0huBx3EQ00
    Jeremiah Matthews (Source: Cumberland University Athletics)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWEEu_0huBx3EQ00
    Lamar Childress (Source: Cumberland University Athletics)
Johnson is now being held on a $180,000 bond. He is due in court on Oct. 3 in Rutherford County.

