Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
wymt.com
How to cope with post flood mental health problems
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The people in Eastern Kentucky are known to be resilient, but when life gets hard, that is not always easy. Dr. Farhan Fazal is the system medical director of behavioral health with ARH, and he said there are important steps to take if you are struggling with your mental health after the flood.
Four mothers gave birth to four drug-free babies in one month with help of Monroe Co. program
VONORE, Tenn. — In Tennessee, around 1% of births involve children born with "Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome." The name described conditions that an infant may be born with as it experiences withdrawal from drugs it could have been exposed to in the womb. NAS is often caused when a woman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
FIRST-PERSON: Gospel light shines bright on my old Eastern Kentucky home
Most people know by now that on July 27, 2022, historic levels of rain fell on Southeastern Kentucky taking the lives, homes, and livelihoods of many. As an Eastern Kentucky native, born and raised in Red Fox, Kentucky, my heart continues to ache with much grief as I witness the magnitude of the loss and trauma that so many image bearers in the region continue to experience because of the flood.
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
wymt.com
Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit. Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back. “Just something else we have to...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Kentucky unveils first PACE Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
wymt.com
Execs with company tasked with Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It is back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
wymt.com
Deadline to apply for FEMA aid is September 28th
EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA officials announced that people affected by the Eastern Kentucky floods in late July have until September 28 to apply for aid. They said they have done their best to reach as many people as possible, and while the application window is closing, that does not mean they are leaving the region.
WSMV
Dover search team concludes efforts for missing man in Alaska
DEADHORSE, Alaska. (WSMV) - A team of four men from Tennessee concluded their search Sunday for a man who went missing in Alaska. On August 24th, Steve Keel of Dover, TN, went on a hunting trip with a friend. On August 28th, Steve disappeared after walking away from his campsite in Deadhorse, Alaska. Since his disappearance, four men from Dover went to Deadhorse to look for Steve.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Three Kentucky school districts prepare to return after repairs from flood damage
KENTUCKY — Three remaining school districts affected by the floods in July are preparing to return to the classrooms next week. In the Kentucky Department of Education’s meeting Thursday night, officials said Jenkins Independent, Knott County Schools and Letcher County Public Schools are using “every minute of the next four or five days” to welcome students back to school after repairing flood damage.
1450wlaf.com
USDA Commodity distribution is next week at Jellico and La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA distributes USDA commodities Tuesday, September 20, at Jellico and at La Follette on Wednesday, September 21. Commodities distribution at the Jellico Library is Tue., Sept. 20. The hours are from 9:30am until 11:30am or until the food is gone. The address is 104 North Main Street, 37762.
Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
wymt.com
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners
KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
wymt.com
Ky. daycare worker facing charges after baby taken to hospital with brain bleeds
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman who is expected to take care of children is now facing charges. Tyeisha Smith is a daycare worker in Madison County. She’s now charged with child abuse after a baby was taken to UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Jail records...
wymt.com
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!. Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week. The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th....
Comments / 0