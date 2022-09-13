MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says nobody was hurt when an art project at a school on the city’s west side didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. Firefighters were called to the Madison Waldorf School on Schroeder Road at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of smoke on the second floor of the building. When crews from Engine 12 got to the school, they learned there was a small fire as a result of an art project.

