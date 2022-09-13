Read full article on original website
captimes.com
Faisal Abdu’Allah opens at MMoCA; museum hires ‘visual anthropologist’
British-born artist Faisal Abdu’Allah’s show “DARK MATTER” opens in Madison this weekend, featuring a gilded barber’s chair, several portrait series and a thought-provoking conceptual work that separates viewers by the color of their eyes. The opening reception is set for Friday night in the Madison...
captimes.com
UW group opposes MMoCA's treatment of Black women artists
Thursday afternoon outside the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, a group of alumni, faculty and students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s art and art history departments will gather in support of Black women artists. Artists from the 2022 Triennial have been calling for the resignation of the museum’s director,...
captimes.com
UW-Madison opens exhibit confronting its history of exclusion
An educational exhibit highlighting the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s history of exclusion and resistance opened Monday at the Chazen Museum of Art. The gallery is a culmination of the university’s Public History Project, titled “Sifting & Reckoning,” which confronts the challenges of marginalized communities on campus. The exhibit runs through Dec. 23, featuring photographs, archival materials and oral histories spanning 175 years.
captimes.com
Local entrepreneur Sabrina Madison announces run for District 17 alder
Local social entrepreneur Sabrina Madison announced she’s running for the now-vacant District 17 alder position Thursday, just hours after former Ald. Gary Halverson resigned. Madison, 44, is the founder of the Progress Center for Black Women, a local nonprofit for Black women that offers co-working space and creates communities...
captimes.com
Cap Times Idea Fest: ‘Why Race Matters’ and the Black experience in Wisconsin
One common theme among four panelists in a Cap Times Idea Fest discussion about “Why Race Matters” was isolation, a feeling of invisibility in Wisconsin’s majority-white spaces. “When I go to Trader Joe's on Monroe Street, I feel like I'm so invisible,” said David Pate, Jr., a...
veronapress.com
Mapping nostalgia: Verona artist Michelle Koberstein designed map of 53 Wisconsin supper clubs
Survey a crowd of dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinites about what’s distinctly Wisconsonian, and you’re likely to get some expected responses including a predilection for squeaky cheese curds, calling water fountains “bubblers,” Friday night fish fries, and frozen custard. Among the answers, it’s probable a cheesehead would say supper clubs are uniquely Wisconsin.
captimes.com
Performing arts in Madison cautiously prepare for a fall rebound
As the performing arts in Madison cautiously prepare to put the worst of COVID behind them, a new website intends to bring all of their biggest stories together in one simple spot. Mad’s Theatre debuted in August, aiming to be “a single point of information for all performing arts in...
captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: Contemporary Dance, Live on King Street, Willy Street Fair and more
Step up to a show that combines street style and contemporary dance this Friday at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Madison Contemporary Dance starts to wrap up its summer-long Collaboration Project 2022 with this show, a family friendly, hourlong performance starting at 7 p.m. that utilizes “artistry, storytelling, emotion and physical connection to explore the future of dance.” General admission tickets ($15, $10 for students and seniors) are available through garverevents.com. (Next weekend, catch MCD’s “The Root Children Fairytale Concert” at East High.)
GoFundMe fundraiser for children of couple in murder-suicide reaches $100,000
The Madison community is continuing to work together to offer support for three young children left behind after their parents died in a murder-suicide last weekend.
captimes.com
Filmmaker Julian Higgins explores 'God's Country' in poetic thriller
Julian Higgins has spent much of his creative life focused on just 24 pages of writing. In 2015, the filmmaker adapted the short story “Winter Light,” written by legendary mystery writer James Lee Burke, into an acclaimed short film. Both the story and the short film focused on a Montana college professor who gets drawn into an escalating battle of wills with two hunters trespassing on his land.
Art project leads to small fire at school on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says nobody was hurt when an art project at a school on the city’s west side didn’t go according to plan earlier this week. Firefighters were called to the Madison Waldorf School on Schroeder Road at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports of smoke on the second floor of the building. When crews from Engine 12 got to the school, they learned there was a small fire as a result of an art project.
Survey finds African Americans in Madison absent from leadership positions
MADISON, Wis. — Despite making up about 6.5% of the greater Madison area population, a recent survey found that African Americans are largely absent from higher-level jobs. The survey, conducted by the African American-Jewish Friendship Group of Madison, garnered responses from over 175 employers and over 75 thousand employees. The group found that about half of Madison employers have hiring plans in place to increase diversity, however, those plans often do not lead to African Americans being hired for leadership roles.
captimes.com
PHOTOS: UW nurses celebrate union victory
Supporters and nurses gathered at Madison Labor Temple Tuesday evening to celebrate an agreement between UW Health and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. The deal announced Monday, which narrowly averted a three-day strike this week, stops short of recognizing the nurses' union. Instead, it lays out the steps that UW Health will...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Madison 2022
Situated between two large lakes, the famously bike-friendly state capital of the state of Wisconsin is said to be one of the most quintessentially American cities. It’s known for being home to the sprawling flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, as well as its four large lakes, its collection of parks and green spaces, its UNESCO World Heritage site, craft brews, and as a vibrant cultural centre; including a lively array of nightlife and a varied annual calendar of events and festivals.
captimes.com
Editorial | Cooperation holds promise for a healthier, stronger Wisconsin
Nurses at the University of Wisconsin’s hospitals and clinics are our sisters and brothers, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, neighbors and friends. They live in Madison and Middleton and Monona. They walk to work from the west side of town and bike over from the east side. They drive in from Jefferson and Lodi and New Glarus. They show up early and stay late. Their sense of duty is beyond question.
captimes.com
253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school
While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie schools assure families Snapchat photo not credible, parents appreciate open communication
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District superintendent along with the heads of all three high schools assured families that a Snapchat post that spurred at least one person to call the district’s safety tip line is not a credible threat. An email to students and...
captimes.com
Opinion | Dane County leads on protecting election workers
Our democracy is facing increased threats, and Americans are paying attention. In a nationwide poll just this week, voters ranked threats to democracy as the top issue facing the country, ahead of cost of living and the economy. To the great credit of the Badger State, Wisconsinites aren’t just paying...
nbc15.com
Madison alderman resigns amid Oath Keepers controversy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alderman Gary Halverson has resigned from the Madison Common Council effective immediately. Halverson made the announcement in a statement posted to the city’s website late Wednesday night. It was recently revealed that Halverson was one of several elected officials in Wisconsin that had been a...
nbc15.com
Monroe middle school students surprised after winning international competition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of Monroe middle school students were awarded $1,000 Thursday after winning an international independent research project competition, according to the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes. The competition for LMC’s Discovery award featured a research project for students to choose a person from history...
