American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
natureworldnews.com
Existence of Mexico's Pathogen That Causes Clubroot Disease of Crops Like Cabbage and Kale Confirmed
Clubroot disease has long been thought as a subject of speculation or anecdotal evidence only. However, a new study confirmed the existence of Mexico's pathogen Plasmodiophora brassicae that causes the deadly plant disease affecting crops like cabbage and kale. The unprecedented discovery highlights the aversion of a potential global plant...
2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes
2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes/Gin Lee. 2022, extreme heat killed all of my concord grapes. Clusters of concord grapes were flourishing before this summer's extreme heat, but the sun's summer rays shriveled them up into raisins on the vines. Today, I will discuss when and how I intend to begin pruning, so that next season, the grapes will sprout new growth.
Lancaster Farming
Pumpkin Fruit at Risk for Phytophthora
We have had a very dry growing season this year and one advantage of this is the presence of fewer diseases, especially fruit rots. As I write this, we have had significant rain for the last two days, and I always get concerned for the infection of pumpkins with phytophthora under these conditions.
5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.MORE NEWS: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effectThe Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
NEXT Weather Alert: More severe weather possible Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Downed trees and power outages litter the metro after severe storms blew through the area Saturday night.But the severe weather is not over yet - WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows reports there's a chance for more storms bringing damaging wind Sunday evening.Around 9:40 p.m., over 27,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power across the Twin Cities.The storm interrupted the fun at the Minnesota State Fair and even led to flash flooding around the fairgrounds.The fair canceled the Grandstand concert featuring Portugal. The Man, Manchester Orchestra, and Bad Bad Habits due to the severe weather. Rides at Mighty Midway and Adventure Park closed early as well as the free stages. Reports show wind gusts reached 61 mph near the fairgrounds.The Metro Transit temporarily shut down the blue and green line trains but has resumed service as of 9:19 p.m.The storm resulted in multiple tornado warnings around the metro and into Wisconsin.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Dakota and Scott County. Approximately an hour later, a tornado warning was issued for Goodhue County in Minnesota and Pierce County in Wisconsin, which expired at 10:15 p.m.The tornado warnings were radar indicated.
Tree Hugger
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Keep Hitchhiking in the US
Spotted lanternflies like to hitch a ride on things. They lay their eggs on piles of cut wood, on plants, and on the metal sides of trucks and cars. Then they easily get transported to another location. Their ability to travel so discreetly is what has helped these invasive insects...
Researchers Reveal Alarming Findings With Minnesota’s Deer Population
Researchers recently found a startling discovery regarding Minnesota’s deer population. According to reports, pesticides from bee, butterfly, and pollinator deaths have been found in the organs of the state’s deer population. As it turns out, Minnesota biologists found neonicotinoids in 94% of deer spleens collected from road kill...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Gardening: How to save vegetable seeds for next year
Many of the vegetables we grow in our gardens produce seeds, which, if harvested and stored correctly, have the potential to grace us with free plants. And late summer is the perfect time to start collecting them. A few notes: Make sure the plants from which you’re collecting seeds are...
Phys.org
Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil
Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
Ancient dung analysis suggests animals being farmed for food 13,000 years ago
Animals were being farmed for food as early as around 13,000 years ago, an analysis of ancient dung suggests.According to researchers, hunter-gatherers living in Abu Hureyra – the Upper Euphrates valley in Syria – were bringing sheep and other live animals and tending to them outside their huts thousands of years ago.Professor Alexia Smith, of the department of anthropology at the University of Connecticut in the US and one of the authors of the study, said: “This is almost 2,000 years earlier than what we have seen elsewhere, although it is in line with what we might expect for the...
3-day Minnesota nurses strike set to begin Monday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- The three-day Minnesota nurses strike appears to be on for Monday morning.At 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 nurses are scheduled to strike against 16 major hospitals in the Twin Cities, Moose Lake and Duluth. Leaders said this is the largest nursing strike in U.S. history. Seven health providers will be affected: M Health Fairview, Essentia, Health Partners, Allina Health, Children's, North Memorial and St. Luke's. In Sunday's Talking Points, Esme Murphy shows us how the pandemic is affecting labor tension as the strike is set to begin. The Twin Cities has long been home to activism by registered nurses. In 2010, Minnesota...
Federal government renames Minnesota Lake to Manidoons Zaaga'igan Zhaawanor
MINNEAPOLIS -- The federal government recently renamed hundreds of lakes, streams, summits and other places to remove an offensive term for Indigenous women.The new name for the lake formerly known as Sq--- Lake, which is located in Pine County, is Manidoons Zaaga'igan Zhaawanor.It's one of the nearly 650 changes that have been made by the government in order to avoid the use of the slur. Among the states with the most instances include California, which had 80 name changes, and Arizona, which had 66.Wisconsin had 28 instances of names being changed, the closest of which is the lake now known...
Carver County gets $10M in federal funds to expand stretch of Hwy 212
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Millions of federal dollars are coming to Minnesota to make a dangerous stretch of highway safer.Carver County is getting $10 million to expand Highway 212 from Norwood-Young America to Cologne. The five-mile stretch will go from two to four lanes. Plus, a center divider will be added.This highway has a higher-than average crash rate in that area. Three people have died at one intersection in the past five years. The money for this project is coming from the Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year.MnDOT is also getting $25 million to improve several bridges along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.
