BRAINERD, Minn. -- A Brainerd high school senior in the hospital after suffering an apparent head injury on the football field is showing encouraging signs of recovery, according to family.Conner Erickson, 17, has undergone brain surgery. Erickson's sister shared an update on CaringBridge, saying Tuesday was "a good day for Conner."She said he has gotten a good response from the neuro assessment. And his coaches stopped by and brought letters from the rest of the team.She said he was able to get his hair combed and washed up and "looks more and more like our Conner."His team still doesn't know how it...

BRAINERD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO