Read full article on original website
Related
Amboy News
Ortgiesen named AHS September Student of the Month
AMBOY — Amboy Senior Courtney Ortgiesen has been named the AHS September Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Kathy Ortgiesen and James Ortgiesen Jr. Memberships and Involvement: “I am currently the Vice President of the Amboy High School National Honor Society. Throughout my four years of high school, I have been a part of Student Council and Leo’s Club. I have also participated in band for four years and have played volleyball and basketball for three years. Additionally, I am the Vice President of the Class of 2023.”
Sand Hills Express
Area Athletes Compete at Ravenna CC Invite
Ravenna hosted its annual cross country invitational Thursday at the Ravenna golf course. North Platte St. Pat’s won the boys team championship with Cozad 2nd and Bertrand was third. The boys individual champion was Jarrett Miles of St. Pat’s with a winning time of 17:48.3. Ty Greenland of Arcadia/Loup City finished in the top five placing 4th in a time of 19:03.3. South Loup’s Logan Recoy placed in the top 15 placing 12th in a time of 20:00.2 and Josiah Coleman of South Loup also placed in the top 20 finishing 17th (20:32.3).
Sister: Tuesday was "good day" for injured Brainerd football player Conner Erickson
BRAINERD, Minn. -- A Brainerd high school senior in the hospital after suffering an apparent head injury on the football field is showing encouraging signs of recovery, according to family.Conner Erickson, 17, has undergone brain surgery. Erickson's sister shared an update on CaringBridge, saying Tuesday was "a good day for Conner."She said he has gotten a good response from the neuro assessment. And his coaches stopped by and brought letters from the rest of the team.She said he was able to get his hair combed and washed up and "looks more and more like our Conner."His team still doesn't know how it...
Minnesota high school football week three features top-ranked Lakeville South against #2 Eden Prairie
The top-two teams in Class 6A face one another on Friday night in Eden Prairie. #1 Lakeville South has won 23 straight games and enters as the defending state champions. Eden Prairie finished one game shy of the state title game last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
WOWT
New Lincoln high school forfeits game because of injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Injuries have forced a new Nebraska high school to forfeit its upcoming football game. School officials say it all comes down to player safety, but it’s also a story about growing pains for new high schools. Remember: Buena Vista High, a new Omaha public school,...
kbhbradio.com
Scooper girls and boys soccer score wins on senior night
STURGIS, S.D. – Both Sturgis Scooper girls and boys soccer won their games on senior night Thursday. In the girls game, Emilee Copeland had three goals and Sturgis came back from a 2-goal deficit in the second half to beat Belle Fourche 6-5. Belle Fourche took a 4-2 lead...
lakesarearadio.net
Perham Girls XC Finishes Third at Lucky Lindy Invite; Detroit Lakes Finishes 14th
LITTLE FALLS, MN (KDLM) – The Perham Yellowjackets Girls Cross Country team finished third at the Lucky Lindy Invite in Little Falls on Thursday afternoon, and the Detroit Lakes Lakers finished 14th in the field of 18. Perham was led by freshman Gracie Morris, who finished eighth overall with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Taking game to next level: Opsahl commits to Mankato
Finding the right place to play after high school can take some time. For Will Opsahl it took a couple visits a month apart to make his decision. The Goodhue senior announced via Twitter he committed to Minnesota State University Mankato for men’s basketball Sunday evening. One conversation with...
Comments / 0