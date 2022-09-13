ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

California governor signs sweeping climate legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and...
SFGate

The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city

One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal.  Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.   
SFGate

1 Arrested, 1 Injured After Shooting In Chinatown Thursday Evening

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported at 5:26 p.m. in the 800 block of Clay Street, where the two men got into an argument and one pulled out a firearm and shot the other man, police said.
SFGate

Volunteers Needed To Answer Calls To Suicide Crisis Hotline

NOVATO (BCN) A non-profit provider of comprehensive mental health care services located in Marin County needs volunteers to help with answering phone calls to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline. Buckelew Programs in Novato operates one of 13 California call centers in the national 988 network, which launched in mid-July....
SFGate

2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
