SFGate
California governor signs sweeping climate legislation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and...
The Daily 09-16-22 Projected Bay Area rainfall totals keep going up
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska toward California this weekend is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend and into early next week, and projected rainfall totals keep going up. • Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
The French Laundry was almost a San Francisco restaurant
The original chef at the French Laundry should be mentioned in the same breath as Alice Waters.
Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees in San Francisco
"It is our priority to maintain a safe environment for everyone attending the event," a Salesforce spokesperson said.
2 adults, 2 children brought to trauma center after balcony collapses in Daly City
Two adults and two children were hurt Friday when the balcony that they were standing on collapsed, officials said.
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed reacts to unflattering poll
London Breed spoke to KGO on Tuesday about a recent poll that shows residents are generally dissatisfied with her performance and the direction of the city.
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Larkspur and San Leandro locations
The company closed two other Bay Area locations earlier this year.
The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city
One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal. Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.
Bay Area woman found dead after reportedly driving off Interstate 5 in California
Divers pulled her submerged car out of the water and found her body inside.
SFGate
1 Arrested, 1 Injured After Shooting In Chinatown Thursday Evening
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported at 5:26 p.m. in the 800 block of Clay Street, where the two men got into an argument and one pulled out a firearm and shot the other man, police said.
'No Bammer Weed': The album that put San Francisco rap on the map turns 30
The album drew up the blueprint for hyphy and West Coast gangsta rap.
Bad Bunny eats at Bay Area's Sol Food ahead of Oakland show
The restaurant's owner told SFGATE that Bad Bunny walked in holding his own glass of wine.
SFGate
Volunteers Needed To Answer Calls To Suicide Crisis Hotline
NOVATO (BCN) A non-profit provider of comprehensive mental health care services located in Marin County needs volunteers to help with answering phone calls to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline. Buckelew Programs in Novato operates one of 13 California call centers in the national 988 network, which launched in mid-July....
'Confidence is still high' that SF Bay Area will get weekend rain
Meteorologists' confidence that the San Francisco Bay Area will see widespread measurable rain late this weekend and early next week is increasing.
SF legacy business Joe’s Ice Cream at risk of demolition if housing plans approved
The owners say they weren't informed of any development plans.
SFGate
2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
These San Francisco residents are here to defend the nickname ‘Frisco’
San Francisco rappers, poets and activists weigh in on the city's polarizing nickname.
1 home destroyed, at least 4 damaged in Oakland fire near I-580
A fire in Oakland near I-580 spread to at least two structures on Friday afternoon, officials said.
