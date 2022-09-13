ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day’s Attack

– Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge’s match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday’s show.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown

The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
WWE
411mania.com

Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gargano
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear

This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance. According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown. There has been no...
ANAHEIM, CA
411mania.com

WWE Introduces New NXT Logo

It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)

WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Trolls#Combat#Diet
411mania.com

What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended

A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that there was no physical interaction between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, with the latter returning to the back. Danielson left the ring with a limp and held up the AEW World Title before putting it back and heading to the back with William Regal. Danielson paused long enough to acknowledge the fans before leaving.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Andrade El Idolo Can No Longer Use One Of His Former Moves

AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed to fans on Twitter that he can no longer use his spinning elbow move. Andrade replied, "I can't use that move anymore," to a fan who shared a video of him using the move on WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano while they were in "NXT." He was in "NXT" from November 2015 until April 2018, when he was called up to "SmackDown."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Potential Challenger Emerges For NXT Women's Championship

Mandy Rose is closing in on nearly a year as "NXT" Women's Champion, overcoming challengers such as Blair Davenport, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Ivy Nile and Dakota Kai. But the leader of Toxic Attraction could be preparing for her toughest challenger yet – Alba Fyre. During the...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D’Angeli For Backstage Position

Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D’Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D’Angeli was backstage at the company’s Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
WWE
411mania.com

Kofi Kingston Thinks Logan Paul Has a Bright Future in WWE

Kofi Kingston is a big fan of what he’s seen from Logan Paul in WWE so far, and thinks Paul has a bright future ahead of him. Paul is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Smackdown and signed a long-term deal with the company back in June. TMZ caught up with Kingston today and asked him if he thinks Paul’s WWE signing makes sense, and Kingston strongly concurred.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Asks Fans About Wrestling Heating Up

Tony Khan says wrestling is hot right now, and has a question for fans about the situation. The AEW President posted to Twitter on Friday to note that the “numbers” — presumably, ratings (for both AEW and WWE) — say the industry is at a hot point, asking fans if they’ve had non-fans asking about the product. He wrote:
WWE
411mania.com

Shotzi Possibly Getting Back Previous Elements Of Her Character

Shotzi could be getting some of her old character hallmarks back, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that as of Thursday night, there were plans in place to bring the Smackdown star’s trademark tank that she drove to the ring to Anaheim for tonight’s show. Shotzi...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy