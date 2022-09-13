Read full article on original website
WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day’s Attack
– Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge’s match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday’s show.
WWE Changes Up Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown
The card for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has undergone a bit of a change. WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s show, which switches up the #1 contender’s Fatal Four-Way match to determine The Usos’ next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Instead of The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios, the match will now be The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear
This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance. According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown. There has been no...
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo
It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
WWE NXT Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)
WWE taped two episodes of NXT last night at the Performance Center, which are scheduled to air on September 20 and 27. You can find results below, via PWInsider:. * Nathan Frazier def. Axiom in the second of their Best of Three series. They are now 1-1. * Mandy Rose promises to teach Fallon Henley a lesson.
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that there was no physical interaction between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, with the latter returning to the back. Danielson left the ring with a limp and held up the AEW World Title before putting it back and heading to the back with William Regal. Danielson paused long enough to acknowledge the fans before leaving.
Andrade El Idolo Can No Longer Use One Of His Former Moves
AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed to fans on Twitter that he can no longer use his spinning elbow move. Andrade replied, "I can't use that move anymore," to a fan who shared a video of him using the move on WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano while they were in "NXT." He was in "NXT" from November 2015 until April 2018, when he was called up to "SmackDown."
New Potential Challenger Emerges For NXT Women's Championship
Mandy Rose is closing in on nearly a year as "NXT" Women's Champion, overcoming challengers such as Blair Davenport, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Ivy Nile and Dakota Kai. But the leader of Toxic Attraction could be preparing for her toughest challenger yet – Alba Fyre. During the...
Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D’Angeli For Backstage Position
Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D’Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D’Angeli was backstage at the company’s Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return
A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
WWE News: Bron Breakker Wins NXT Superstar Of the Year, Yulisa Leon Out With Knee Injury
– Bron Breakker has been voted as the NXT Superstar of the past year. On tonight’s one-year anniversary episode of NXT, Breakker was named as the fan-voted Biggest NXT Superstar of the NXT 2.0 era. Breakker was among a final four that also included Toxic Attraction, Nikkita Lyons, and Carmelo Hayes.
Kofi Kingston Thinks Logan Paul Has a Bright Future in WWE
Kofi Kingston is a big fan of what he’s seen from Logan Paul in WWE so far, and thinks Paul has a bright future ahead of him. Paul is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Smackdown and signed a long-term deal with the company back in June. TMZ caught up with Kingston today and asked him if he thinks Paul’s WWE signing makes sense, and Kingston strongly concurred.
Tony Khan Asks Fans About Wrestling Heating Up
Tony Khan says wrestling is hot right now, and has a question for fans about the situation. The AEW President posted to Twitter on Friday to note that the “numbers” — presumably, ratings (for both AEW and WWE) — say the industry is at a hot point, asking fans if they’ve had non-fans asking about the product. He wrote:
Shotzi Possibly Getting Back Previous Elements Of Her Character
Shotzi could be getting some of her old character hallmarks back, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that as of Thursday night, there were plans in place to bring the Smackdown star’s trademark tank that she drove to the ring to Anaheim for tonight’s show. Shotzi...
Sasha Banks on How The Rock’s Transition to Acting From Wrestling Inspired Her
– During a recent interview with Ahch-To Radio: A Star Wars Podcast, Sasha Banks discussed getting her role in The Mandalorian and why she looks up to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after transitioning to acting from the world of wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Sasha Banks...
Luigi Primo Says He Trusts Danhausen to Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him
Luigi Primo found himself laid out by Ethan Page on this week’s AEW Dynamite, but he knows Danhausen will avenge him. As noted, the indie star/pizza maker appeared on last night’s show but was kicked down by Page. Primo shared some tweets earlier on the topic, and he...
