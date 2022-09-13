Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Maria Kanellis announced that Women’s Wrestling Army will conduct television tapings in Chicago on November 4 & 5, covering ten episodes of TV (per Fightful). “We have some incredible news. WWA started in May and we have done a couple of tapings. We haven’t announced our next taping yet, but I thought this would be the perfect time to announce we are taping in Chicago at the Berwyn Eagles Club on November 4 and 5,” Kanellis stated. “We’re going to be taping actually 10 episodes of TV. It’s so jam-packed but also so good because everybody gets to come in. We have a ton of women who are going to be on the shows, somewhere between 25 and 30. At the same time, we keep our tapings very tight, about three hours. It’s three hours, hard-hitting awesome wrestling. Ten episodes over two days, five episodes each day.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO