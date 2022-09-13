Read full article on original website
WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day’s Attack
– Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge’s match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday’s show.
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin
Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
Update On Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Rock, WWE & More Over ‘Trade Secrets’
A new report has the latest on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of “trade secrets” in connection to the XFL. As was reported back in July, David Adrian Smith filed suit against McMahon, WWE, Dani Garcia, ESPN, Dwayne Johnson, Dick Ebersol, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, Riddick’s wife Carol and others alleging that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade secret information” throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that there was no physical interaction between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, with the latter returning to the back. Danielson left the ring with a limp and held up the AEW World Title before putting it back and heading to the back with William Regal. Danielson paused long enough to acknowledge the fans before leaving.
Notes on Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be kicked off by X-Division Champion Mike Bailey defending his title against Mascara Dorada. Additionally, the title challenger for Bailey at Victory Road later this month is set to be revealed later tonight. According to the report, the challenger will be someone from outside Impact Wrestling who previously competed for Ring of Honor (ROH). The challenger will not reportedly appear on tonight’s show, but Impact will announce the opponent.
Notes On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Main Event For Show, New Talent To Be Revealed
– A new report has details on what will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns match will serve as the headlining bout of tonight’s show, which is the Good Brothers’ final scheduled appearance for the company.
Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D’Angeli For Backstage Position
Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D’Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D’Angeli was backstage at the company’s Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.
Taya Valkyrie To Defend Featherweight Title At MLW Super Series
Major League Wrestling has announced that Taya Valkyrie will defend the MLW Featherweight title at Super Series against an unnamed opponent. Valkyrie will defend against the winner of the 4-way Luchadora contenders match (Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado) earlier in the show. It happens on September 18 at the Space Event Center Norcross, GA.
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For Several TV Tapings, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, New Merchandise On Sale
– AEW has several TV tapings that will go on sale Friday, with pre-sales set for tomorrow at 10 AM ET. * Dynamite on November 2 in Baltimore at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The code is palbp83. * Rampage on November 4 in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall. The...
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return
A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups
A new report says that TNT and TBS could end up including more wrestling-themed content in their lineups. Deadline spoke with Kathleen Finch, the Chairperson and Chief Content Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery’s US Network’s Group, and in the article it was noted that the networks’ success with AEW could lead to more wrestling-themed shows in the networks’ lineups as they chart their new futures.
Maria Kanellis Reveals Women’s Wrestling Army Scheduled Tapings
Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Maria Kanellis announced that Women’s Wrestling Army will conduct television tapings in Chicago on November 4 & 5, covering ten episodes of TV (per Fightful). “We have some incredible news. WWA started in May and we have done a couple of tapings. We haven’t announced our next taping yet, but I thought this would be the perfect time to announce we are taping in Chicago at the Berwyn Eagles Club on November 4 and 5,” Kanellis stated. “We’re going to be taping actually 10 episodes of TV. It’s so jam-packed but also so good because everybody gets to come in. We have a ton of women who are going to be on the shows, somewhere between 25 and 30. At the same time, we keep our tapings very tight, about three hours. It’s three hours, hard-hitting awesome wrestling. Ten episodes over two days, five episodes each day.”
First Matches Set For UWN Championship Wrestling TV Taping in October
UWN Championship Wrestling’s next TV taping is in October, and the first matches are set. PWInsider reports that the following matches are set for the taping, which takes place on October 18th at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California:. * UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Carlito Colon. * UWN...
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 09.16.22
-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!. Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs. -Yan and Tatum start us out...
Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
A WWE Tag Team Championship match is among the bouts set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced the following matches and segment for next week’s show, which airs from Salt Lake City live on FOX:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Ridge...
