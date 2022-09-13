The Sailors took down the Pirates in two sets on Thursday on the road. Vermilion took advantage of Pirate errors to keep the lead in both sets. Lauren Logsdon had 5 aces in the match. Peyton Logsdon led the offense with 6 kills off the sets of L Logsdon and Erin Ellis. Claire Bartlome, P Logsdon, and L Logsdon each had a solo block in the match. Cali Wilson and Bartlome combined for an assist block kill. Bartlome had a strong defensive showing along with Ellis, P Logsdon, and Abby Gawry. The game was ended by an agressive cross court kill by Claire Barlome. Elizabeth Okaskinski and Wilson both added kills as well. The Sailors host the North Ridgeville Rangers on Saturday!

VERMILION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO