Freshmen Volleyball falls to Perkins
The Sailors traveled to Perkins on Thursday and struggled early to get their footing. Vermilion recovered but weren’t able to pull off the win against the Pirates. Defensively, Elizabeth Okasinski passed well with 10 digs and 7 serve receptions. Abby Gawry, Delaney Russell and Lauren Logsdon also had a good showing on defense. Alyssa Woodward had 3 kills while Okasinksi, Russell, Logsdon, Lily Lewis, and Mackenzie Feltis each added one. Brooke Whisenant had 4 aces, and Gawry, Okasinski, and Logsdon had 2. The Sailors play next on Saturday at home!
Junior Varsity Volleyball defeats Perkins
The Sailors took down the Pirates in two sets on Thursday on the road. Vermilion took advantage of Pirate errors to keep the lead in both sets. Lauren Logsdon had 5 aces in the match. Peyton Logsdon led the offense with 6 kills off the sets of L Logsdon and Erin Ellis. Claire Bartlome, P Logsdon, and L Logsdon each had a solo block in the match. Cali Wilson and Bartlome combined for an assist block kill. Bartlome had a strong defensive showing along with Ellis, P Logsdon, and Abby Gawry. The game was ended by an agressive cross court kill by Claire Barlome. Elizabeth Okaskinski and Wilson both added kills as well. The Sailors host the North Ridgeville Rangers on Saturday!
Vermilion Tennis: Doubles Team McCrimmon and Frederick beat North Ridgeville
The Sailors took on the Rangers from North Ridgeville in a non-conference match. North Ridgeville edged out Vermilion in the final score but the girls made the Rangers earn every point. Two of the matches went three sets. The second doubles team of Kylee McCrimmon and Cora Frederick dropped the first set but came back to win the second and third. Katie Stark was the lone JV player and earned wins against two different players.
Lady Sailors JV golf fall to the Rocky River Pirate’s
The Lady Sailors traveled to Mastic Woods golf course to take on Rock River in their last match of the season losing to the pirate’s 194-208. The leading scorers for the Sailors were:. Kylie Kruse 49. Allison Traut 52. Josilyn Alavardo 52. Allison Smith 55. Although this was there...
