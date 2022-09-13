ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Two bike lanes could be removed in City Council vote Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — You don’t often hear about a push to remove infrastructure, but that’s exactly what’s happening in Algiers right now. It’s been less than two years since bike lanes went up on Newton Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Both came with plastic bollards, better known as “flex posts,” that separate bikers from the cars driving by. Since they’ve gone up, they’re also dividing the community.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Push for more services in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bywater residents report more issues near old abandoned Navy base

NEW ORLEANS — Many residents in the Bywater are able to breathe a sigh of relief after the city cleaned out and secured the old naval base site. LJ Montgomery has been living in the Bywater his whole life and says this has been an issue for years, but it looks like things are finally turning around.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Smoke from Treme house fire rises above New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A shotgun home in Treme caught fire Thursday afternoon, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of North Robertson Street after 5 p.m. Neighbors tell us the house has been empty for years and regularly has homeless people...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

3 siblings die in house fire in unincorporated Gretna

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three siblings died when their home caught on fire Friday morning in an unincorporated area of Gretna. The tragedy occurred around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Lynnmeade in a block that is home to several members of the Palestenian community. 15-year-old Yousra Ayyad,...
GRETNA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Toussaint
NOLA.com

E. Coli in water sample prompted Slidell boil water advisory last week, officials say

E. Coli bacteria was detected last week in a water sample from the Slidell municipal water system, prompting a boil water advisory that was lifted Monday. In a news release Tuesday, the city said the bacteria was found in a single sample taken on Grafton Drive from Sept. 6-8. No bacteria was detected in samples taken from sites upstream and downstream from the Grafton Drive site, the city said.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Starbucks closing flagship Canal Street location, citing security concerns

Starbucks is closing its New Orleans flagship coffee shop on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, citing concerns over security and the safety of its employees. The Seattle-based chain said Thursday that the store, which was opened with great fanfare just nine years ago, would close permanently on Oct. 2. It is located on the ground floor of the historic building at 700 Canal Street owned by The Pickwick Club.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

Community Center nearing completion in city of Picayune

A community center under construction along Beech Street in Picayune by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors is nearing completion. During the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin asked for approval to purchase 12 tables and 96 chairs for the facility at an expense of $3,300. Lumpkin said the only work remaining is flooring and doors on the new facility.
PICAYUNE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Board#Waste Water#Drinking Water#Lakeview#Tap Water#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Fleur De Lis Nutrition#Safety Inspector
WWL

Proposal to close NOPD station on Broadway elicits mixed responses

NEW ORLEANS — We're digging deeper into the proposal to revamp the NOPD, in an effort to put more police officers on the streets. Investigative reporter Mike Perlstein first broke what was in the proposed plan, and today we got some reaction about a recommendation to possibly temporarily close the second district police station on Broadway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WWL

Firefighters battle two-alarm Basin Street fire

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Basin Street Sunday morning. NOFD officials say they received the call of the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters located a two-story brick building with smoke billowing from the first floor. Firefighters had...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy