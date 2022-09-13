Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Two bike lanes could be removed in City Council vote Thursday
NEW ORLEANS — You don’t often hear about a push to remove infrastructure, but that’s exactly what’s happening in Algiers right now. It’s been less than two years since bike lanes went up on Newton Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Both came with plastic bollards, better known as “flex posts,” that separate bikers from the cars driving by. Since they’ve gone up, they’re also dividing the community.
Algiers bike lanes to be removed after unanimous council vote
NEW ORLEANS — With a 7-0 vote, the New Orleans City Council approved Councilmember Freddie King's ordinance to remove 2.2 miles of bike lanes from Algiers. The vote came after nearly two hours of debate from people on both sides of the debate. Some Algiers residents and biking advocates...
Push for more services in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News reported that the New Orleans Police Department plans to increase the number of officers on the street. 40 of those officers will be based in the 9th Ward and New Orleans East, but some said that's not enough. Today about 80,000 people call New...
WDSU
Bywater residents report more issues near old abandoned Navy base
NEW ORLEANS — Many residents in the Bywater are able to breathe a sigh of relief after the city cleaned out and secured the old naval base site. LJ Montgomery has been living in the Bywater his whole life and says this has been an issue for years, but it looks like things are finally turning around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starbucks Location in New Orleans Closing Due to Security Concerns
Another business in New Orleans is closing and they say that they are locking the doors due to an increase in crime.
"The unit is uninhabitable" - Residents at Parc Fontaine Apartments speak out about conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Residents at Parc Fontaine in Algiers are speaking out as they say living conditions inside their units are getting worse. From mold to ceiling collapses, tenants said they want things fixed. All the people Eyewitness News spoke to asked we protect their identities because they fear...
Smoke from Treme house fire rises above New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A shotgun home in Treme caught fire Thursday afternoon, sending thick smoke billowing into the air. Firefighters were called out to the 1500 block of North Robertson Street after 5 p.m. Neighbors tell us the house has been empty for years and regularly has homeless people...
3 siblings die in house fire in unincorporated Gretna
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three siblings died when their home caught on fire Friday morning in an unincorporated area of Gretna. The tragedy occurred around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Lynnmeade in a block that is home to several members of the Palestenian community. 15-year-old Yousra Ayyad,...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
E. Coli in water sample prompted Slidell boil water advisory last week, officials say
E. Coli bacteria was detected last week in a water sample from the Slidell municipal water system, prompting a boil water advisory that was lifted Monday. In a news release Tuesday, the city said the bacteria was found in a single sample taken on Grafton Drive from Sept. 6-8. No bacteria was detected in samples taken from sites upstream and downstream from the Grafton Drive site, the city said.
NOLA.com
Starbucks closing flagship Canal Street location, citing security concerns
Starbucks is closing its New Orleans flagship coffee shop on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, citing concerns over security and the safety of its employees. The Seattle-based chain said Thursday that the store, which was opened with great fanfare just nine years ago, would close permanently on Oct. 2. It is located on the ground floor of the historic building at 700 Canal Street owned by The Pickwick Club.
Low water pressure affecting numerous homes and businesses in Mid City
NEW ORLEANS — Many residents in the Mid City area were experiencing low water pressure, and in some cases no water, this morning as the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) performed a routine repair of a fire hydrant at City Park Avenue and Allard Boulevard. SWBNO...
Picayune Item
Community Center nearing completion in city of Picayune
A community center under construction along Beech Street in Picayune by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors is nearing completion. During the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin asked for approval to purchase 12 tables and 96 chairs for the facility at an expense of $3,300. Lumpkin said the only work remaining is flooring and doors on the new facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
With more than $35M set aside for Gordon Plaza homeowners, why hasn’t the city paid up?
The council has allocated $35 million towards a buyout of Gordon Plaza residents, and while you'd think the city would start signing checks to homeowners, there's more waiting for the residents and officials charging politics on both sides.
Proposal to close NOPD station on Broadway elicits mixed responses
NEW ORLEANS — We're digging deeper into the proposal to revamp the NOPD, in an effort to put more police officers on the streets. Investigative reporter Mike Perlstein first broke what was in the proposed plan, and today we got some reaction about a recommendation to possibly temporarily close the second district police station on Broadway.
Rail strike could impact supply chain and Port of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A lot of what we buy and eat travels by rail to reach our local stores, but Friday those trains could stop dead in their tracks because freight workers are threatening to strike over safety, paid time off, and poor work conditions. Rail road companies and...
WDSU
St. John sheriff confirms 'incident' at Marathon Refinery in Garyville
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has been notified of an incident at a refinery in the parish. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies are aware of an incident at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. The nature of the incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters battle two-alarm Basin Street fire
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the 1600 block of Basin Street Sunday morning. NOFD officials say they received the call of the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters located a two-story brick building with smoke billowing from the first floor. Firefighters had...
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
New Orleans power project stuck in abortion debate finally gets funded
The Louisiana Bond Commission on Thursday approved a $39 million future line of credit for a critical New Orleans area power plant project that had become an unlikely pawn in the ongoing political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban. For two months the commission — generally known for...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0