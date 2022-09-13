Read full article on original website
Related
Pete Davidson Jokes He Didn’t ‘Come to Rehearsal’ Before Presenting Award at Emmys 2022: ‘This Is Just Like SNL’
Making ’em laugh. Pete Davidson joked about missing rehearsal for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards while presenting the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. “This mic is short as hell. I didn’t come to rehearsal,” the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star said during the Monday, September 12, awards show. “It’s funny because this is just like SNL, because Kenan [Thompson]’s doing all the work and I’m refusing to say what the writers want.”
Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Emmys Appearance & Fans Think He’s Dressed Like Kanye West
Of the many surprises at the Emmy Awards, one of the biggest was Pete Davidson appearing to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Other than the comedian popping in to announce the winner (which was Ted Lasso), fans had some strong opinions on the outfit that Pete, 28, wore to the show on Monday, September 12. They noticed that he was dressed very similarly to his most recent ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.
Zoned Out Pete Davidson Upstages ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy Best Comedy Win With Meandering Introduction
Ted Lasso is taking home the funniest award for the second year in a row, claiming victory at the 2022 Emmys after the Apple TV+ comedy won in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. But the show’s introduction managed to somewhat upstage its win, thanks to presenter Pete Davidson. The...
Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski After Their Respective Splits: ‘A Good Matchup’
Playing matchmaker. Amid Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s respective splits, Howard Stern weighed in on who they should date next — which turned out to be each other. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse. The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
Popculture
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit
Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.
Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Jokes Zendaya Is ‘Too Old to Date’ Leonardo DiCaprio Amid Camila Morrone Split: Video
He went there. Kenan Thompson wished Zendaya a happy belated birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking about her being at a “weird age” in Hollywood. “Zendaya’s here from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Of course she did: Jennifer Coolidge dances off Emmys' attempt to play her off stage
Jennifer Coolidge, acclaimed for her turn as a wealthy woman grieving her mother's death on HBO's 'The White Lotus,' picked up her first Emmy Monday.
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
Double Take: '90s Bombshell Bridget Fonda Seen For First Time In Months After Vanishing From Spotlight Nearly 20 Years Ago
'90s siren Bridget Fonda looked unrecognizable when she stepped out on the town for the first time in months after going missing in action from the spotlight almost 20 years ago. The 58-year-old former actress — known for her roles in Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown and the film Singles — was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Trading in her acting class for home improvement projects, Fonda was photographed heading into a landscaping supply store. Wearing black pants, the once blonde beauty sported her salt and pepper-colored hair in a low ponytail and slipped on a pair...
Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022
Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards. While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings. When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
Drew Barrymore Reacts To Death Threats From ‘Selma Blair’ On Her Show: ‘I Want To Heal This Moment’
Drew Barrymore invited Selma Blair on her talk show for a powerful “healing moment” after Blair, 50, wrote about a series of “death threat” letters that were sent to Barrymore signed in her name. The Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions star detailed the shocking incident in her book Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, revealing that the letters in question were actually from the girlfriend of her late estranged father Elliot Beitner.
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady
Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looked More Like Twins Than Ever at NYFW
Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Jimmy Kimmel Completely Avoids Discussing Quinta Brunson Emmys Debacle in ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Monologue
While Jimmy Kimmel‘s rude, scene-stealing Emmys moment was all the internet could talk about after Monday’s award ceremony, the late night host himself didn’t utter one peep about it on last night’s episode of his eponymous talk show. Kimmel — who upstaged Abbott Elementary creator Quinta...
Parade
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 0