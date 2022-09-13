ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police News

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a mino…
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
New Members join Glenville State University Board of Governors

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Two new Glenville State University Board of Governors members have begun their terms. Glenville State University Board of Governors Vice Chair Ann Green administered the oath to new member Dan Durbin and Student Representative Breanna Morgan at a regular meeting of the board on Aug. 10.
Fred Fenton Davis

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Fred Fenton Davis, 82 of Salem passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at United Hospital Center with family by his side. He was born November 8, 1939 in Salem, son of the late Earl Brine and Sissy Barker Davis.
ATC

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state. The Preston County Commission received $44,205.
All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
