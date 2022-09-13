Read full article on original website
Bench warrants issued for 5 who fail to show for arraignments in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A judge has issued a bench warrant for a 38-year-old Meadowbrook woman who didn’t appear for her arraignment Thursday on child neglect and obstructing charges. Harrison County grand jurors on Sept. 7 handed up a three-count indictment against Amanda Jean Finch, according to...
Harrison, Marion County residents among latest COVID dead in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,288 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,364 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old...
Median along U.S. 50 to close in Harrison County (West Virginia) near W.Va. 98 next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways personnel will close the median at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Fire Access Road, mile marker 73.5 near the intersection of U.S. 50 and W.Va. 98, next week. The median will be closed around the clock Monday through...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to honor Golden Horseshoe recipients, hear UTC updates
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for a regular session Tuesday that will include a slate of mental health additions. Seven after-hours contracts are up for approval for school psychologists, as well as a memorandum of understanding with United Summit Center Inc. for mental health services.
Salem Branch of Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library officials on Friday announced th…
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Hamlin, West Columbia, and Ravenswood
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Lincoln, Mason, and Jackson counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
Mountaintop Beverage plant hosts topping off ceremony in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Excitement, emotion and thankfulness were in the air at a topping off ceremony for the Mountaintop Beverage facility — a 330,000 square foot facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park. There have been a handful of humbling moments in the process, and Friday was...
Rebecca M. 'Becky' Boyles Stealey
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV pass…
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Jane Lew, Weston, Parsons, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Lewis, Tucker, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
Alderson-Broaddus campus parking map
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for t…
WVU Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh pens letter to WVU community on new state law banning most abortions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Clay Marsh, chancellor and executive dean of WVU Health Sciences, on Friday released a letter to the West Virginia University community following Gov. Justice's signing of a bill banning most abortions in West Virginia. "Many of you are following West Virginia House Bill...
Police News
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a mino…
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a two-year delay, the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center…
New Members join Glenville State University Board of Governors
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Two new Glenville State University Board of Governors members have begun their terms. Glenville State University Board of Governors Vice Chair Ann Green administered the oath to new member Dan Durbin and Student Representative Breanna Morgan at a regular meeting of the board on Aug. 10.
Fred Fenton Davis
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Fred Fenton Davis, 82 of Salem passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at United Hospital Center with family by his side. He was born November 8, 1939 in Salem, son of the late Earl Brine and Sissy Barker Davis.
Two years into discussions, county commissioners still working on EMS funds
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners continued more than two years of discussion on EMS funding this week. After a work session on Tuesday, Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone were still not in agreement on the next step. Stone noted that they have been having these discussions since early in 2020.
ATC
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state. The Preston County Commission received $44,205.
LUCAS lung cancer screening mobile vehicle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screenin…
All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
