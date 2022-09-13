‘They should be protecting us, not attacking us’: Parents of man killed by Clear Creek County deputies speak out

Read full article on original website
At 13, She Was Abducted and Tortured by an Online Predator. Now, She's Determined to Keep Other Kids Safe
Even now, 20 years later, the triggers can pop up anytime or anywhere for Alicia "Kozak" Kozakiewicz. Sometimes, a road sign can send her into a panic attack. Sometimes, the sight of a stranger wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers cap triggers horrific memories. On a recent Monday afternoon, it's the sight of a group of rambunctious teens cavorting around the lobby of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
