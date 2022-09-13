ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saving lives: mapping drug overdoses in real-time

By Brooke Rogers
 3 days ago

Saving lives: mapping drug overdoses in real-time; is Dallas next? 02:23

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A federal program that maps where and when overdoses happen could soon come to Dallas. Supporters say it would be an additional way to combat the growing national opioid crisis.

Emergency Physician Dr. Glenn Hardesty is on the front lines when patients who have overdosed on drugs arrive at the emergency room.

Dr. Hardesty is the Opioid Committee Chair for Texas Health. He said the overdoses often happen in clusters.

"Certainly there's a huge amount of information we can glean by knowing where those hotspots are," said Hardesty.

That's why nearly 4,000 agencies around the country have adopted the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, or OD-MAP. It tracks overdose locations with real-time mapping, which experts call valuable information in deploying resources.

"It's a tool that has long-term impact. It will help public health and public safety in our area," said Lance Sumpter, director of the Texoma High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

Dallas County District Attorney John Cruezot said that would translate into saving lives. On Monday, he lobbied at the city's public safety committee meeting for Dallas to join the program.

"So the purpose of this is to get real time data as to where they're occurring to be able to provide resources, whether it be police resources, rehabilitative resources, resuscitation resources. hospital resources, and things like that," Cruezot said.

Seven Dallas County municipalities are using OD-MAP, as is Plano. Sumpter said those communities have an advantage in an overdose because first responders will be able to deliver NARCAN faster.

If I had a child or family member living in Plano, I'd have the comfort to know that they have the data to help if it was needed," he said.

Hardesty said it could also help prevent the drugs from ever getting into the hands of those who might overdose.

"If they know the area to increase the patrols, to increase the targeted enforcement for drugs, then that would be a great opportunity for law enforcement to have a real significant impact on the communities, which we're privileged to serve."

