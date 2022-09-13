ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

Unemployment rates in PA are the lowest in 20 years

The August preliminary employment situation report was released from The Pennsylvania of Labor & Industry (L&I) by the Department of Labor. Pennsylvania's unemployment rates are down one-tenth of a percent to 4.2% in August, the DOL says this is the lowest it's been since June 2000. Since August 2021, the rate has fallen 1.9%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Governor Wolf visits apprenticeship program in Luzerne Co.

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf made a stop in Luzerne County today to stress the value of the apprenticeship model and highlight the investments he’s made in a program right here in Northeast Pennsylvania -- IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke. "One of the things with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fetterman agrees to debate Oz in October

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's campaign for U.S. Senate announced today that he will commit to debating the Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25. The debate will take place in Harrisburg and will be broadcasted throughout Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. “We said from the start that we’d do...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Program helps address food insecurity for Pennsylvania seniors

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — During the covid-19 pandemic, food supplies and costs were impacted heavily. Now, energy and gas prices are starting to come down, but increased food prices seem to be sticking. Pennsylvania reports it saw an increase in need for elderly with a fixed income yet...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Teaching a 'needed profession' but vacancies, dissatisfaction persist

(TND) — The nation's schools are hurting for teachers, and qualified ones at that. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association, for example, released a survey this week that shows the struggle to recruit and retain educators “is reaching new levels.” Oklahoma is also on pace to employ record numbers of emergency-certified teachers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
local21news.com

Vehicle strikes utility pole, injuring woman in Upper Allen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police were dispatched to the scene of England Drive for a single-vehicle car crash on September 15 at around 8:39AM. Authorities say that an investigation determined that a male driver was driving south on England Drive, when an object within the vehicle started to move, diverting his eyes from the road.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA

