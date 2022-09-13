Read full article on original website
Gov. and First Lady Wolf announce program for formerly incarcerated women
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In an official press release from Gov. Wolf's office, the governor and his wife have announced the issuance of $2 million in funding for Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Program. The program targets the issues present with females trying to successfully transition out of prison...
Unemployment rates in PA are the lowest in 20 years
The August preliminary employment situation report was released from The Pennsylvania of Labor & Industry (L&I) by the Department of Labor. Pennsylvania's unemployment rates are down one-tenth of a percent to 4.2% in August, the DOL says this is the lowest it's been since June 2000. Since August 2021, the rate has fallen 1.9%.
Utah lawmakers send warning to providers that elective abortion remains felony offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Abortion providers were warned by a group of Utah legislators that elective abortion remained a felony crime in the state. Officials from the state are currently prohibited from bringing cases under the state's trigger ban due to a preliminary injunction. If the preliminary injunction...
Governor Wolf visits apprenticeship program in Luzerne Co.
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf made a stop in Luzerne County today to stress the value of the apprenticeship model and highlight the investments he’s made in a program right here in Northeast Pennsylvania -- IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke. "One of the things with...
Fetterman agrees to debate Oz in October
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's campaign for U.S. Senate announced today that he will commit to debating the Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25. The debate will take place in Harrisburg and will be broadcasted throughout Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. “We said from the start that we’d do...
Report shows impacts of Biden's college debt forgiveness plan in Pa. amid calls for repeal
(WJAC) — A new report out this week said nearly two million Pennsylvanians would get a total of nearly $22 billion in college debt relief from President Joe Biden’s plan to provide loan forgiveness. "Jobs are increasingly requiring higher education, yet we continue to underfund higher education, and...
Program helps address food insecurity for Pennsylvania seniors
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — During the covid-19 pandemic, food supplies and costs were impacted heavily. Now, energy and gas prices are starting to come down, but increased food prices seem to be sticking. Pennsylvania reports it saw an increase in need for elderly with a fixed income yet...
Teaching a 'needed profession' but vacancies, dissatisfaction persist
(TND) — The nation's schools are hurting for teachers, and qualified ones at that. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association, for example, released a survey this week that shows the struggle to recruit and retain educators “is reaching new levels.” Oklahoma is also on pace to employ record numbers of emergency-certified teachers.
Vehicle strikes utility pole, injuring woman in Upper Allen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police were dispatched to the scene of England Drive for a single-vehicle car crash on September 15 at around 8:39AM. Authorities say that an investigation determined that a male driver was driving south on England Drive, when an object within the vehicle started to move, diverting his eyes from the road.
