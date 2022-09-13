Read full article on original website
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In a statement to KBTX, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed that an independent review into the escape of convicted cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez is nearing completion. Lopez is accused of murdering a family of five when they returned to their vacation home...
Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas
Suicide Prevention Month is opportune time to learn signs, ways to help. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT. If you need help dealing with suicidal...
Ector County street racer receives 20 year sentence
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - District Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s office reports that Albertico Valenzuela, 21, has received a 20-year sentence for four cases of racing on a highway (causing serious bodily injury or death). Valenzuela was arrested after a multiple-vehicle crash that left 4 people dead in West Odessa...
Fort Hood families complain about housing conditions, say promised improvements never materialized
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Some families at Fort Hood told KWTX they’re frustrated with living conditions on post and tired of hearing promises of coming improvements. Lily Kelley and her family moved on post in October 2019, and not long after, they started getting sick. “Our daughter would get ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, just over and over again,” Kelley said.
East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask government to help resettle Chinese church members
Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tis the season for sneezing and sniffling in East...
Feds dismantle Texas human trafficking ring smuggling migrants in crates
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erminia Serrano Piedra, 31, also known as Irma and The Boss Lady, alleged to be the alleged leader of a human trafficking network smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. in deplorable conditions, was among the eight people arrested by federal agents on Sept. 13, 2022. The...
East Texas angler teen 1 of 7 to represent Texas in fishing combine
CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno High School student Barrett Bennefield has been fishing ever since he was four years old and has been participating in tournaments since the 7th grade. Now he will be heading to Alabama for a high school combine hosted by Bassmaster. “There’s all kind of kids...
Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year
The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, following a tentative deal reached by union freight train workers and management.
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - South Carolina authorities say two women are facing assault charges after a man they both knew romantically was stabbed. According to arrest warrants, 22-year-old Amber Mullins confronted her live-in boyfriend about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline. WMBF reports the two women found...
Texas AG Ken Paxton could be deposed about securities fraud accusations after election
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton will face lawyers for the men who accused him of securities fraud seven years ago in a one-hour deposition after the November elections. The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that Collin County District Court Judge Cynthia Wheless ordered Paxton to sit...
The last of his siblings in foster care, Evelio desperately wants parents to give him forever home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For kids who enter the foster care system with siblings, it’s often their expectation they will be adopted as a unit. When this doesn’t happen, it’s a devastating blow to an already complicated journey for these children in waiting. In the days leading...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
Biologists predict moderate hunting conditions ahead of white-tailed deer archery-only season opener
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - With drought affecting most of the state over the summer, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists foresee a moderate season for hunters this fall. “Overall, 2022 year is expected to be good in terms of harvest numbers and opportunities, so don’t let the chance to spend...
New UT poll shows Abbott leads O’Rourke by five points
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The latest poll from the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project shows Governor Greg Abbott leading over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in a 45%-40% lead. The poll surveyed 1200 self-declared registered voters using the internet August 28-September 6 and has a margin of error of +/-...
Air National Guard’s first female F-35 pilot completes inaugural flight: ‘It’s exciting’
(Gray News) - A female pilot from Kentucky made history earlier this month by piloting an F-35 fighter jet for the Air National Guard. According to the Air National Guard, 30-year-old 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery marked her first flight as a Vermont Air National Guard member on Sept. 7. “I...
Housing Market
“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We had a very pleasant start in the 50s and lower 60s this morning, but don’t let the cool temperatures fool you! Ample sunshine and the drier air in place will lead to a quick warm up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for highs this afternoon. Winds will mainly be from the east and will be calm throughout the day. Clear and quiet skies stick around overnight, leading to another pleasant and cool start in the lower 60s for your Thursday morning before temperatures quickly clamber back up to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Friday will start off slightly milder and muggier thanks to the return of southerly winds on Thursday. Most East Texans will remain dry Friday afternoon, but a few showers and potentially an isolated thundershower will be possible across our southwestern counties during the heat of the day. Isolated rain chances persist into Saturday afternoon before skies totally dry back out for Sunday and the first half of next week. Expect our temperatures to continue the gradual warming trend as higher pressure builds back in over East Texas. Highs for the start of next week will likely range in the lower to middle 90s, making it quite a warm end to summer here in East Texas.
