DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WRAL
'A big shock': Raleigh, Wake County pull funding from nonprofit leading homelessness response
A four-person call center that takes about 200 calls a day from people experiencing homelessness and others on the brink of losing their homes will soon be operating without the support of Wake County and the city of Raleigh. The Access Hub, run by the nonprofit Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End...
Family that lost two sons donates $25 million to UNC for Suicide Prevention Institute
“Our two children are gone, and it’s important to recognize their wonderful, short lives. I’m not sure how else to better do that than to help other families.”
WRAL
Couple who lost both sons to suicide gifts $25 million to UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In loving memory of their sons, a couple has gifted $25 million to the UNC School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry for the creation of the UNC Suicide Prevention Institute. William and Dana Starling lost both their sons, Tyler and Gregory, to suicide. “Our...
Students, parents involved in middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
Homelessness nonprofit ‘surprised’ after Raleigh and Wake County pull funding
“As funders, we do not find that the Partnership has consistently met the expectations outlined in previous contracts” noted a letter to the nonprofit.
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
North Carolina teacher injured in assault by high schooler, principal says
A student of Green Hope High School physically assaulted a teacher on campus last week, prompting a statement to all parents of the school from Principal Alison Cleveland.
WRAL
City of Raleigh hiring transportation workers this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — A job fair held Friday and Saturday is looking for workers interested in the transportation field. The Raleigh Department of Transportation is hosting a job fair Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 at the Raleigh Central Operations Facility at 2550 Operations Way. The event runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
North Carolina outreach worker arrested on drug charges
A member of Bull City United, the team of violence interrupters in Durham who work to prevent crime in target areas, has been arrested on drug charges.
cbs17
50 free workforce training programs announced at Wake Tech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a quick route to the job market you’re aiming for? Wake Tech just might have the solution. The college announced Wednesday that adults will be able to take advantage of accelerated workforce training programs. Perhaps the best part for participants—the cost of registration, fees, books and course materials for all 50 short-term programs are covered.
Duke Health: 2 Raleigh hospital employees fall ill after eating same batch of homemade goods
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Duke Raleigh Hospital employees became sick on Thursday after eating homemade cookies. According to a patient who was at the hospital at the time, the employees said they received the cookies from a patient. The two employees' symptoms were "concerning," according to a spokesperson with...
WRAL
Foodie News: Two Raleigh restaurants close
RALEIGH, N.C. — We start off with a really cool cause you can get behind. This week the folks that brought us The Sunday Supper (an organization that helped feed those devastated by Hurricane Matthew) unveiled their newest effort called Now Serving. Here is how it works. Local kitchens and restaurants collaborate to prepare two weekend meals that are then distributed through organizations like Meals on Wheels of Wake County, The Women’s Center, New Bethel Food Pantry and Brentwood Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County to 320+ recipients in the Raleigh area. To raise money for the cause, Now Serving is hosting its first charity dinner on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join St. Roch’s Sunny Gerhart and Saltbox Seafood Joint’s Ricky Moore for a collaborative family-style dinner. Book your reservation ($75 a person) or donate here. Get more information on Now Serving here. Kudos to St. Roch, Mandolin, Hummingbird, PoshNosh Catering, HUBB Kitchens and Ladyfingers.
WRAL
Durham asking for input on Wheels Fun Park site's future
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders want to hear from residents about the future of the Wheels Fun Park site. The project will be called Splash and Play, and at 6:30 Thursday night, city leaders are providing another opportunity for public input. Youth advocates want to ensure this east Durham...
cbs17
Apply now: Raleigh transportation hiring for 50+ positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s transportation department is looking to fill more than 50 open positions and along with 20 seasonal positions — there are about 30 permanent positions available. Some positions like seasonal leaf collection staffers do not require experience while others like resurfacing inspectors do.
Wake County high school student assaulted a teacher. It was caught on video.
The video has circulated on social media. The school’s principal says the student’s behavior was unacceptable and that the student was disciplined.
Historical marker will honor Black family’s efforts to integrate Raleigh schools
The Holt family lost their legal battle, but it helped pave the way for the later integration of Raleigh’s all-white schools.
'This is a park': Planned community in Wake Forest has neighbors concerned
Growth in Wake Forest has some people in the community upset about what's to come.
Chapel Hill takes unusual look at 4 projects planned for development in Durham County
Four residential developments are proposed between U.S. 15-501 and Old Durham Road in a part of the town that lies inside Durham County.
wcti12.com
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
