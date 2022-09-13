ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL

Couple who lost both sons to suicide gifts $25 million to UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In loving memory of their sons, a couple has gifted $25 million to the UNC School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry for the creation of the UNC Suicide Prevention Institute. William and Dana Starling lost both their sons, Tyler and Gregory, to suicide. “Our...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Durham, NC
Durham County, NC
WRAL

City of Raleigh hiring transportation workers this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — A job fair held Friday and Saturday is looking for workers interested in the transportation field. The Raleigh Department of Transportation is hosting a job fair Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 at the Raleigh Central Operations Facility at 2550 Operations Way. The event runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

50 free workforce training programs announced at Wake Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a quick route to the job market you’re aiming for? Wake Tech just might have the solution. The college announced Wednesday that adults will be able to take advantage of accelerated workforce training programs. Perhaps the best part for participants—the cost of registration, fees, books and course materials for all 50 short-term programs are covered.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Two Raleigh restaurants close

RALEIGH, N.C. — We start off with a really cool cause you can get behind. This week the folks that brought us The Sunday Supper (an organization that helped feed those devastated by Hurricane Matthew) unveiled their newest effort called Now Serving. Here is how it works. Local kitchens and restaurants collaborate to prepare two weekend meals that are then distributed through organizations like Meals on Wheels of Wake County, The Women’s Center, New Bethel Food Pantry and Brentwood Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County to 320+ recipients in the Raleigh area. To raise money for the cause, Now Serving is hosting its first charity dinner on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join St. Roch’s Sunny Gerhart and Saltbox Seafood Joint’s Ricky Moore for a collaborative family-style dinner. Book your reservation ($75 a person) or donate here. Get more information on Now Serving here. Kudos to St. Roch, Mandolin, Hummingbird, PoshNosh Catering, HUBB Kitchens and Ladyfingers.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham asking for input on Wheels Fun Park site's future

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders want to hear from residents about the future of the Wheels Fun Park site. The project will be called Splash and Play, and at 6:30 Thursday night, city leaders are providing another opportunity for public input. Youth advocates want to ensure this east Durham...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Apply now: Raleigh transportation hiring for 50+ positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s transportation department is looking to fill more than 50 open positions and along with 20 seasonal positions — there are about 30 permanent positions available. Some positions like seasonal leaf collection staffers do not require experience while others like resurfacing inspectors do.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC

