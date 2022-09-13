ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edisto Island, SC

live5news.com

Charleston taking ecological approach to fight Johns Island drainage woes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will be discussing a new drainage project on Johns Island aimed at decreasing flooding in the Barberry Woods neighborhood. The Barberry Woods Drainage project heads to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee Thursday. City leaders said when the neighborhood was built, a historic stream...
abcnews4.com

Grand opening of little library & pollinator garden reading with NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The NCPD will be at the grand opening of the little library and pollinator garden reading nook at the Charleston Community Center this Saturday. Children will participate in storytime, seed ball making, and leave with a take-home activity. Registration for the event is now...
blufftontoday.com

News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen

Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
abcnews4.com

Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek announces new multi-purpose 100K sq-ft space

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Goose Creek will significantly change the Carnes Crossroads area. A new 100,000-square-foot space will bring offices, shops, green space, and more restaurants to the neighborhood. The development will be called "Uptown Carnes" and will break ground this fall. "It will be...
live5news.com

Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
yourislandnews.com

Few ever retire to the North

Driving home after a long day in a string of long days in my 16 years of real estate, I giggled. Delirium had overcome composure, and years of putting my best boot forward while trying to keep it out of my mouth had finally worn me down. Preparing for clients...
abcnews4.com

Free groceries and hygiene products available Saturday in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Hollywood, South Carolina, distributes free nutritional groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, September 17th. The town is partnering with the Community Resource Center for the event. The distribution starts at 1 p.m. at 7224 HWY 162 in Hollywood, South Carolina.
abcnews4.com

City approves additional $2M funding for Emanuel 9 Memorial in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston City Council Tuesday approved an extra $2 million of funding for the Emanuel Nine Memorial. It will include a survivors garden, fountain, and courtyard memorializing the nine people who were gunned down during a bible study seven years ago. The fountain in the center...
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
abcnews4.com

Vehicle of missing Hilton Head Island woman found, deputies say

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County deputies reported the car of a missing woman on Hilton Head Island has been found. The investigation into her disappearance continues. Deputies say Brenda Carman, 59, has been missing since August. Carman’s family members reported not hearing from her since August...
