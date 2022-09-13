Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity gives keys to new homeowner on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Habitat for Humanity dedicated its newest home to a deserving family on Hilton Head Island on Thursday. For the Diaz family, it was a ribbon cutting for more than a house, but a better future. The Diaz family all put in the hours. along with ‘volunteers, to make this […]
Charleston taking ecological approach to fight Johns Island drainage woes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will be discussing a new drainage project on Johns Island aimed at decreasing flooding in the Barberry Woods neighborhood. The Barberry Woods Drainage project heads to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee Thursday. City leaders said when the neighborhood was built, a historic stream...
Berkeley County residents can visit Cypress Gardens for free on Sept. 24
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Cypress Gardens will offer free admission to all Berkeley County residents on Sept. 24. ‘Free Saturday’ encourages local residents to come out and explore the 170-acre preserve and gardens in Moncks Corner. Guests will be required to show proof of residency–photo ID, utility, or tax bill–to gain free entrance to the […]
Grand opening of little library & pollinator garden reading with NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The NCPD will be at the grand opening of the little library and pollinator garden reading nook at the Charleston Community Center this Saturday. Children will participate in storytime, seed ball making, and leave with a take-home activity. Registration for the event is now...
News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen
Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
Local artist designs official Cooper River Bridge Run poster for 2023
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCIV) — Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) announced the official artwork for the 46th annual run this week. The 10k race is scheduled for Saturday, April 1st, 2023. The design was unveiled at an event sponsored by Toast All Day in Mt Pleasant on Tuesday. Park...
Goose Creek announces new multi-purpose 100K sq-ft space
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Goose Creek will significantly change the Carnes Crossroads area. A new 100,000-square-foot space will bring offices, shops, green space, and more restaurants to the neighborhood. The development will be called "Uptown Carnes" and will break ground this fall. "It will be...
Moncks Corner nonprofit using thrift store to finance ministry
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Berkeley County will reopen a store Saturday that will help fund the organization’s mission. The Changed Lives Ministry says 100% of profits from its Changed Lives Ministry Resale Store will fund the group’s 13-week program designed to help people who are struggling to overcome drug and alcohol addiction.
Charleston-area man reaches new heights after double-lung transplant cures 40-year ailment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s probably a cliché, but it’s very, very true.”. That’s 40-year-old John Hoffman’s response when asked about his recent recovery and rebirth following a double-lung transplant. “I was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when I was two years old,” says...
Few ever retire to the North
Driving home after a long day in a string of long days in my 16 years of real estate, I giggled. Delirium had overcome composure, and years of putting my best boot forward while trying to keep it out of my mouth had finally worn me down. Preparing for clients...
Renters struggle to get maintenance under local property management company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some Charleston renters worry about their health after seeing significant problems in their homes. They say Conrex Property Management isn't helping. Emmy Moore says she was told the home had been inspected and cleaned before moving in. This was the first of many problems. "It...
Free groceries and hygiene products available Saturday in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Hollywood, South Carolina, distributes free nutritional groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, September 17th. The town is partnering with the Community Resource Center for the event. The distribution starts at 1 p.m. at 7224 HWY 162 in Hollywood, South Carolina.
City approves additional $2M funding for Emanuel 9 Memorial in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston City Council Tuesday approved an extra $2 million of funding for the Emanuel Nine Memorial. It will include a survivors garden, fountain, and courtyard memorializing the nine people who were gunned down during a bible study seven years ago. The fountain in the center...
No injuries after overnight fire at Camping World in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating an early-morning fire at Camping World on Rivers Avenue. According to fire officials, crews responded to an alarm set off at Camping World of Charleston around 1:30 a.m. Crews found no smoke from the outside of the building, however, they found the inside […]
Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
Hilton Head Island officials advising residents to prepare for hurricane season
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -With the peak day of hurricane season just days behind us, the town of Hilton Head wants residents to avoid that complacent sense of safety as we move through the rest of the season. ”We’ve had several quiet years and we don’t want people to think,...
Puppy recovering from severe injuries was found abandoned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A chihuahua puppy is recovering at the Charleston Animal Society after a group of children found the dog suffering from multiple serious injuries in North Charleston. The animal society said the children found the puppy in a bin along a walking path in the Midland Park area on Tuesday and […]
Vehicle of missing Hilton Head Island woman found, deputies say
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County deputies reported the car of a missing woman on Hilton Head Island has been found. The investigation into her disappearance continues. Deputies say Brenda Carman, 59, has been missing since August. Carman’s family members reported not hearing from her since August...
