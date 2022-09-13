Read full article on original website
Agent355
6d ago
People are leaving NY and CA because of their progressive ways which continues to negatively impact the daily lives of the majority of working families. High taxes, bail reform/crime, tyrannical mandates and “wokeism” -if Hochul is elected there is no hope for NY
43
dawn austin
6d ago
everyone I know who left upstate NY is for only 2 reasons #1 taxes #2 liberal control and lack of respect for the Constitution.
23
Justice is coming!
6d ago
This guy was never governor ,how do you start a story off with the wrong headline.. he was Appointed lieutenant governor by Governor Patterson.
14
