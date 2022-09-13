ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nathaniel Hackett: Should have gone for it on 4th down

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0qTS_0huBrMH400
Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett stands on the sideline during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted Tuesday that he would have done things differently in his sideline debut in Monday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Hackett opted for a 64-yard field goal try in the final minute rather than go for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson as his quarterback. Kicker Brandon McManus' attempt went wide left with 15 seconds remaining.

Seattle won the game 17-16.

Hackett -- and Wilson -- defended his choice after the game. Hackett had a different answer Tuesday.

"Looking back at it, definitely should have gone for it," Hackett said. "But in that situation we had a plan. We knew that 46 was the mark."

McManus' longest field goal make of his career is 61 yards, in 2021.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy