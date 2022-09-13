Read full article on original website
New York now has 100 'climate smart' communities
There are now more than 100 communities in the state that have received the "Climate Smart" designation as the state takes broader steps toward mitigating the effects of climate change, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Monday announced. The communities have all moved in various ways to meet the social, financial...
New York receives billions for bolstering climate-vulnerable infrastructure
A year ago, flash floods ripped through parts of New York state after the remnants of a hurricane passed through the northeast. The storm highlighted the need to bolster infrastructure in flood prone areas -- including spaces not previously considered vulnerable to extreme weather events. Now, a year later, New...
Hochul shares messages of community, change at Williamsville church service
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul shared a message of community and change on a stop in Western New York on Sunday. She spent the morning at a church service in Williamsville. It was a morning of praise and worship at Zion Dominion Global Ministries. Among the congregation on...
Video shows 'unauthorized access' to Ga. election equipment
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican Party official in Georgia told a computer forensics team to copy components of the voting system at a rural elections office two months after the 2020 election and spent nearly all day there, contradicting her sworn deposition testimony about her role in the alleged breach of the equipment, a new court filing says.
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
State officials warn browntail moth hairs a risk for fall outdoor activities
State officials are again warning Mainers about the risks associated with browntail moth hairs. Hairs from browntail moth caterpillars can get stirred up during fall yardwork and can cause a skin reaction similar to poison ivy. That’s according to a news release from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services in conjunction with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Maine Forest Service and 211 Maine.
Alleged serial killer charged with murders of four women from the 1990s
ST. LOUIS — A convicted killer who is already serving a life sentence was charged Monday with the murders of four women in a case that went cold 32 years ago. Gary R. Muehlberg, 73, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder with two counts in St. Louis County, one in St. Charles County and one count in Lincoln County for the 1990 murders of 27-year-old Brenda J. Pruitt, 18-year-old Robyn J. Mihan, 40-year-old Donna Reitmeyer and the 1991 murder of 21-year-old Sandra S. Little, according to a press release from the Maryland Heights Police Department.
Maine child advocate warns that too many children are being exposed to drugs
Vulnerable children being exposed to legal and illegal drugs and a lack of mental health services for older youth are the top concerns of the state’s child welfare ombudsman. “Unfortunately, the strain on all of the systems affecting child welfare remains considerable,” Christine Alberi told the Legislature’s Health and...
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico after knocking out power to whole island
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico after knocking out power to whole island. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
Texas severe weather projected to intensify amid climate change
When it comes to extreme weather, no state in the continental United States can rival the great state of Texas. But why?. Compared to all the other states, the Lone Star State's topography varies considerably, allowing for different types of weather events to happen there. Think about it: Texas has...
