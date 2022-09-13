Read full article on original website
Father Harry Steadman Tipton
Father Harry Steadman Tipton, at the age of 85, entered eternal rest peacefully early Saturday Morning, September 10, 2022 at the Windsor Senior Living Center in Mandeville, Louisiana. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 10, 1937 to Harry Britt Tipton and Henrietta Marcelle Steadman Tipton. He is survived...
James Calahan
James Calahan, 69, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Funeral service at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Midway Church of Christ Holiness, 83359 Hwy 25, Folsom, LA. Interment Hay Hollow Cemetery, Folsom, LA.
Garry M. Dampeer
Garry M. Dampeer of Amite, Louisiana, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family after a 28 year battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the age of 68. He was born on September 30, 1953, in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of the late Clifton "Smokey" M. Dampeer and Wilma Holland Dampeer McDonald. Garry loved hunting, fishing, and spending his time outdoors but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Garry was so proud of his children and grandchildren and he cherished his time with them.
Bertha Lee Cook
Bertha Cook, a native of Kentwood and a resident of Dallas, Texas, answered the Master's call on September 6, 2022, in Dallas Texas. The Cook family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. VISITATION. Richardson F.H. - Amite, La. Friday, September 16, 2022. 9:00 AM - 11:00...
Sherry Elaine Owens
Sherry Elaine Owens passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 75. She was born on Friday, October 25, 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Lois Elaine Desoto Owens and the late Rev. T.V. Owens. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana.
Michael A. Wells, Sr.
Michael A. Wells, Sr., 64, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Sweet Home Baptist Church 19380 Florida Blvd Albany, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Sweet Home Cemetery, Albany, LA.
Geraldine Johnson Knighten
Geraldine Johnson Knighten, 76, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on September 9, 2022. Services Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m., at N. A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Interment at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Larry Stalling, Jr.
Larry Stalling, Jr., 42, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, September 16, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Funeral service at noon on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Osyka, MS. Interment McGee Cemetery, Osyka, MS.
James Barton deBoisblanc
James Barton deBoisblanc was born in New Orleans, LA on July 29, 1926, the first child of James Louis deBoisblanc and Meryl Margaret DeRussy. Jim attended Loyola University and pursued a graduate degree in psychology at LSU. This was followed by a diverse career in marketing and education. When his...
George Lucien Hartdegen, Jr.
George, age 83, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He resided in Chalmette, LA for 42 years and became a resident of Hammond, LA, after Katrina. George was an Electrician. George was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed. He is survived...
Carolyn Price Smith
Carolyn, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Carolyn proudly served her country in the United States Navy. She was the first woman to be the 8th Naval District sailor of the month. Carolyn dedicated many years as a teacher’s aid in the special education department. She took great pride in her work and had a natural gift with the handicapped. Carolyn absolutely loved to travel. She went on countless cruises with her husband and son and got to see so many beautiful places. Carolyn was an amazing woman who will never be forgotten.
Thomas "Tom" Murray
Tom, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a dedicated fan of all Ponchatoula High School Athletics. Tom never missed a game of any kind and even had reserved seating in the bleachers. He earned the title of Ponchatoula High’s biggest fan and anyone who attended a game knew who Tom was. His family was extremely important to him, and he was most happy surrounded by his loved ones. Tom was an amazing man that will be forever missed.
John Avery “AJ” Willie, Jr.
With great sorrow the family of John Avery “AJ” Willie, Jr., announces his passing on September 11, 2022. He was born in Folsom, LA on April 6, 1941. AJ is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Evelyn Willie; his parents, John Willie Sr and Angie Willie; his brothers, Earnest Willie and Eddie Willie; his sisters; Casin Passman, Millie Hano, Avis Cook, Anna Mea Re and May Mooney; his son, Johnny Willie and grandson, Aaron Smith. AJ leaves behind a host of family; his children, Shannon (Jeff) Helton, Monica (Troy) Faye, Mike (Nanette) Smith and Matthew Willie; his grandchildren, Jennifer Helton. Jessica Willie, Amber Faye, Kacie Smith, Hunter Willie, Lain Smith and Avery Willie; his great grands, Annabelle Smith and Nathan Smith along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Items stolen from Abita Springs residence recovered in Pike County
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home. On September 8, STPSO deputies were contacted after a man said an acquaintance stole several items, including an AR-15, a laptop, computer equipment, a camera and an Xbox, from his Abita Springs-area residence.
Robert James Jones, Jr.
Robert James Jones, Jr., 65, resident of Covington, LA, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Greater Starlight Baptist Church, 521 W. 28th Ave., Covington, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Wilson Cemetery, Covington, LA.
Irma Christine Carter
Irma, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was a resident of Independence, LA. Irma retired from the Hammond Post Office after dedicating many years of hard work. She enjoyed watching baseball, trail riding, and playing cards with her friends. Irma took great pride in being a grandmother and all of her grandkids held a special place in her heart. She was happiest spending time with her family and never missed a chance to be with friends. Irma was always doing things for others and never met a stranger. She was a wonderful mother, loving sister, exceptional grandmother, and one of a kind friend. Irma will be deeply missed.
Tammy Joe Williams Pevey
Tammy Joe Williams Pevey, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away in Denham Springs, Louisiana on September 11, 2022, at the age of 64. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved to fish and look at flowers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband; Hulon Pevey, children; Misty Normand(Bill Normand), Toni Watson, and stepson Paul Pevey, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, Siblings; Nancy Yates (Morris Yates) Lori Ardoin, Shannon Price (Dwayn Price) She is preceded in death by her parents Ruben Williams and Nancy Honeycutt, and her sister Jan Williams. Visitation will take place at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday September 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service at 3:00 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Charles Ray Ard
Charles Ray Ard, 73, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away peacefully at Ochsner Medical Center, surrounded by his family on September 8, 2022, after a short battle with pneumonia. Born in Bogalusa, LA to Ruby (Cook) and McCauley Ard, Charles attended Bogalusa High School and later worked for both the Bogalusa Police Department and Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. After serving his community in law enforcement, Charles then began his career as a truck driver and drove numerous long hauls across the country. In his early years, Charles loved listening to country music, playing guitar, fiddle and performing in a few local bands. He even once played backup to the infamous Jerry Lee Lewis! For a number of years, he also served as a deacon with the Southern Baptist Church. He enjoyed driving off road (in the mud) with his daughters and later watching football and hunting with his son. He was an avid fan of John Wayne (much to the chagrin of his son) and even the modern sitcom Big Bang Theory. He was an active member of his local Masonic Lodge and was 32nd degree Free Mason. In his later years, he cherished his moments spent with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Karen Ard McClelen and Robert Jr.; Tracy Ard Collins and Chuck; Chase Ard and Jeanne; Eight Grandchildren: Robert III (Robby), Taylor, Ryan (RJ), Riley, Kaitlin, Reid, Carmella, and Josephine (Josie). He is preceded in death by his father, McCauley Ard, Sr.; mother, Ruby Ard; and brother, McCauley Ard, Jr. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2pm until 4pm. The local Masonic Lodge will hold a brief service at 3pm and visitation will resume until 4pm. Interment will follow at a later date in Evergreen Memorial.
Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12
SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
SOCCER: Southeastern hosts Nicholls and Northwestern State this week
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will be hosting Southland Conference opponents Nicholls and Northwestern State this weekend at Strawberry Stadium. The Lady Lions are coming off of their first conference win against McNeese 2-1 last week with Nicole O’Neill having the game winning...
