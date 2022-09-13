Read full article on original website
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerDenver, CO
Aurora man sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting roommateHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver council member warns of potential rail disastersDavid HeitzDenver, CO
How To Earn More to Afford Groceries and Gas in DenverInstaworkDenver, CO
Can’d Aid volunteers build 65 skateboards for Denver studentsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Funeral held for Arvada officer killed on duty
The community honored Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff on Friday. Ashley Michels reports.
Officer Vakoff funeral
Live coverage of Officer Dillon Vakoff's memorial service on FOX31 NOW.
Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire at townhome
JEFFERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Golden Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly knocked a hole in his neighbor’s wall, stuck a gun through the hole and started a fire at a townhome on Friday morning. It happened at the Table Mountain Townhomes Complex at 17250 West...
Townhome fire in Golden
JEFFERSON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Golden Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly knocked a hole in his neighbor's wall, stuck a gun through the hole and started a fire at a townhome on Friday morning. It happened at the Table Mountain Townhomes Complex at 17250 West...
Possibly armed man barricaded in Fort Collins
The incident is being handled by Fort Collins police.
Man accused of 'forcibly fondling' 2 girls
A man accused of child sexual assault incidents in Denver and Aurora has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said. Rogelio Mares reports.
Thieves hit apartments evacuated after explosion
It’s been nearly a week since an Aurora apartment complex explosion forced residents from their homes. Now, they are learning their apartments were ransacked after they left.
Mom arrested after search for missing children
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search. Alex Rose reports.
Motorcyclist hurt in RTD bus crash
A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash with an RTD bus in Boulder. Bus driver shortage blamed after students stuck in …
Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora
Jail time proposed for shoplifters in Aurora, Carly Moore reports.
Warm days ahead before another cooldown
Saturday will be in the low 80s with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Most places stay dry. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Fake gun prompts lockdown at Longmont High
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports.
Young teen diagnosed with Graves' disease
A Jefferson County mother is urging parents to listen to their intuition after her teenage son lost 40 pounds in just three months and is now diagnosed with a disease rarely seen in children. Talya Cunningham reports.
Audit finds untouched money meant for mental health
The Office of the Denver Auditor found Denver’s Police Department and Department of Public Safety failed to use some dollars meant for mental health help. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Aurora mayor among group in Houston on homelessness
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman traveled with a group to Houston to learn about their approach to homelessness. Katie Orth reports.
Boulder County offers tax rebates for fire victims
Boulder County commissioners voted to offer tax rebates for Marshall Fire victims.
Group gives $20K in school supplies to Denver teachers
Seventy teachers in three Denver Public Schools were the recipients of a nonprofit foundation that gave out more than $20,000 worth of what they described as some much-needed school supplies. Dan Daru reports.
Several Denver bars rebroadcasting queen’s funeral Monday
DENVER (KDVR) – Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be 4 a.m. Mountain Standard Time Monday, to be broadcast by the BBC and many outlets throughout the world. It will also be streamed on FOX31 NOW. While many Denver bars have in the past broadcast live 5 a.m. royal...
School lockdown lifted, student found with fake gun
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of someone carrying a firearm. Greg Nieto reports.
Pair of pit bulls attack boy, 89-year-old woman
A pair of pit bulls attacked a 12-year-old boy and his 89-year-old grandmother on Wednesday in Golden. Gabby Easterwood reports.
