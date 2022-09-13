ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

UK considers joining new European nations club

The UK is weighing up whether to attend a new European political "club of nations" next month. The first meeting of the "European Political Community" is due to be held in Prague in early October. Downing Street wants to see more detail on the summit before Prime Minister Liz Truss...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorce Law#Supreme Court Of India#Northern India#India Muslim#Bbc World Service#Islamic#The Supreme Court
BBC

Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral

Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
U.K.
BBC

Reliance Industries: Daughter rises in Mukesh Ambani’s succession plan

In the clearest hint of a succession roadmap, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani carved out definite roles for each of his three children at the annual general meeting of his $220bn (£193bn) retail-to-refining conglomerate in August. Mr Ambani's older twins, Akash and Isha Ambani, will lead Reliance Industries Ltd's telecommunications...
BUSINESS
BBC

Palestinian raid sparks gunfights and protests

There have been fierce gun battles in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, after Palestinian security forces arrested militants wanted by Israel. A 53-year-old man was killed and there have been violent street protests. It marks a further deterioration of security in the West Bank and is...
PROTESTS
BBC

UN alarm as Iran cracks down on anti-hijab protests sparked by woman's death

The UN has expressed alarm at Iranian authorities' response to protests sparked by the death in custody of a woman detained for breaking hijab laws. Human rights groups said three people were killed on Monday as security forces opened fire at men, women and children who took to the streets of Kurdistan province for a fourth day.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
BBC
Place
Mumbai

Comments / 0

Community Policy