Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
5 things to watch as Biden heads to the United Nations
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the annual U.N. General Assembly more interesting than normal.
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
BBC
UK considers joining new European nations club
The UK is weighing up whether to attend a new European political "club of nations" next month. The first meeting of the "European Political Community" is due to be held in Prague in early October. Downing Street wants to see more detail on the summit before Prime Minister Liz Truss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
U.K.・
BBC
Reliance Industries: Daughter rises in Mukesh Ambani’s succession plan
In the clearest hint of a succession roadmap, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani carved out definite roles for each of his three children at the annual general meeting of his $220bn (£193bn) retail-to-refining conglomerate in August. Mr Ambani's older twins, Akash and Isha Ambani, will lead Reliance Industries Ltd's telecommunications...
BBC
Palestinian raid sparks gunfights and protests
There have been fierce gun battles in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, after Palestinian security forces arrested militants wanted by Israel. A 53-year-old man was killed and there have been violent street protests. It marks a further deterioration of security in the West Bank and is...
BBC
UN alarm as Iran cracks down on anti-hijab protests sparked by woman's death
The UN has expressed alarm at Iranian authorities' response to protests sparked by the death in custody of a woman detained for breaking hijab laws. Human rights groups said three people were killed on Monday as security forces opened fire at men, women and children who took to the streets of Kurdistan province for a fourth day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Flawless coverage of the Queen's funeral, but no long-term respite for the BBC
There was huge relief and pride at the top of the BBC this morning. The board and senior executives knew the death of Her Majesty the Queen would be one of the biggest tests the corporation has faced in decades. And they are very aware that, at the big moments...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Hong Kong man who attended tribute detained
A Hong Kong man who went to the British consulate on Monday night to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, among scores of mourners, has been detained. Local reports say the man, 43, played several songs on his harmonica, including one linked to 2019 protests, as well as the British national anthem.
Comments / 0