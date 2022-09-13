Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Seneca at Eisenhower Football — Technical Difficulties, Game Broadcast is Being Recorded
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live on the YDL Sports Network as Seneca travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 2 clash. UPDATE: We are experiencing technical difficulties with the live stream connection. We are recording the game and will post the broadcast immediately following the game from Eisenhower.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Warren/Clarion; ECC/Sheffield Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Warren at Clarion and Elk County Catholic at Sheffield volleyball games on D9and10Sports.com Thursday. Varsity action will start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. following the junior varsity matches, both games will go on air approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the varsity match.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Warren at Clarion Volleyball
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as a pair of undefeated teams collide when Warren takes on Clarion in an interdistrict clash. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close have the call as the Dragons attempt to end the Lady Cats’ 31-game home win streak. Watch above or below or on...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Bradford at Clarion Girls Soccer Powered by Daddy’s in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Bradford takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School powered by Daddy’s in Clarion. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the game which can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Smethport Girls, Saegertown Boys Get Golf Victories Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
BOLIVAR, NY – Oswayo Valley’s Rylee Thompson earned medalist honors with a 53 but it was Smethport that earned a 31-24 team victory. For the Hubbers, Olivia Schott shot a 58, Hope Peterson 63, Ava Costa 68, Isabella Learn 70, and Jackie Davis 73. Also for OV, Shayden...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 14, 2022 Soccer: Cowburn, Prince Lead Bradford Girls Past Clarion; GM, Warren Boys Triumph
CLARION, Pa. – Maddi Cowburn and Bella Prince each recorded hat tricks, as visiting Bradford rolled to an 8-1 win over Clarion. Cowburn added four assists with Prince picking up one. The duo were named the co-Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Players of the Game and talked about the win.
d9and10sports.com
Warren Volleyball Ends Clarion’s 48-Match Win Streak
CLARION, Pa. – Using a balanced offensive effort, Warren snapped Clarion’s 48-match win streak with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20) win over the two-time PIAA Class 1A champion Lady Cats. Rewatch the match. Kylie Fehlman led Warren with 12 kills, including kills to end each of the three...
Brush with death gives Southern Tier man blank canvas
Salamanca, N.Y. (WROC) — Among the many treasures in this building, you’ll find trains, tracks, and Jaré Cardinal. She’s the director of the Salamanca Rail Museum. “It showcases the rich history of railroading in Salamanca,” Cardinal said with a model train behind her. That history includes the story of Hawley Pierce, who lived in Salamanca […]
tmpresale.com
A Boy Band Christmass performance in Salamanca, NY Dec 10, 2022 – presale password
The latest A Boy Band Christmas pre-sale password is now on our site. During this special presale period you have got a good chance to buy event tickets before the general public. If you don’t buy your tickets to A Boy Band Christmas’s event in Salamanca during this presale you...
Lancaster Farming
North Branch Bee Ranch Employs Hundreds of ‘Workers’
Thousands of tiny “ranch hands” work at North Branch Bee Ranch in Friendship, New York. Farm owners Amber Stocum and husband, Dennis Stocum, keep 100 colonies of honeybees among their 49.4 acres and other bee yards in Cayuga and Cattaraugus, New York. The couple give several pounds of...
thevillagerny.com
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
Bus attendant for North Collins Central School hit by a vehicle
Police are investigating after a North Collins Central School District bus attendant was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning.
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Rescues Skunk from Window Well in Cattaraugus County
An officer with the New York State DEC recently rescued a skunk that had fallen into a window well in Cattaraugus County. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers received a phone call on August 22nd from a concerned employee of the First Baptist Church in Olean who said she noticed the skunk that fell into the well underneath a large stained glass window behind the building. Officer Powers responded and noticed the window well was about five feet deep. To avoid jumping into the deep well, Powers grabbed a snow shovel he carries with him year-round for wildlife and tried to scoop the skunk for about 30 minutes before getting it onto the shovel. The skunk ran off into the bushes safely.
wnynewsnow.com
Assault Charge Lodged Following Overnight Fight In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old was charged with assault following an overnight fight in Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to an address on Champman Street just before 2 a.m. for a reported fight. Police say as a result of an altercation, a male victim sustained injuries...
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
wnynewsnow.com
Police Remind Residents To Lock Their Vehicles Following Two Attempted Thefts
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are reminding the public of the importance of locking their vehicles after two people were arrested twice this week for attempted theft. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department say 26-year-old Deven Redeye and 19-year-old Elise Redeye, of Salamanca, allegedly tried...
wnynewsnow.com
County Humane Society Cat Colony Reaches Full Capacity
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society has reached capacity, as the shelter continues to work within the City of Jamestown to combat our stray cat problem. Back in April, the Chautauqua County Humane Society teamed up with the City of...
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
wesb.com
West Clarksville Man Charged with Hinsdale Kidnaping
A West Clarksville man was arrested on a state warrant for a Hinsdale kidnapping Thursday. New York State Police arrested 49-year-old David J. Kessler on a warrant for felony second-degree kidnapping. The charge stems from an incident reported in Hinsdale on Sunday.
wellsvillesun.com
Busy afternoon planned in Belmont
The Allegany County Legislature will vote on several important resolutions. The diligent Clerk of the Board, Brenda Rigby Riehle, just send this updated agenda and details on the resolutions for the September 14 meeting of the Allegany County Legislature. Of special interest is a changing of the guard at the...
