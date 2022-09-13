ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinglehouse, PA

YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Warren/Clarion; ECC/Sheffield Volleyball

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Warren at Clarion and Elk County Catholic at Sheffield volleyball games on D9and10Sports.com Thursday. Varsity action will start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. following the junior varsity matches, both games will go on air approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the varsity match.
Watch Live: Warren at Clarion Volleyball

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as a pair of undefeated teams collide when Warren takes on Clarion in an interdistrict clash. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close have the call as the Dragons attempt to end the Lady Cats’ 31-game home win streak. Watch above or below or on...
Warren Volleyball Ends Clarion’s 48-Match Win Streak

CLARION, Pa. – Using a balanced offensive effort, Warren snapped Clarion’s 48-match win streak with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20) win over the two-time PIAA Class 1A champion Lady Cats. Rewatch the match. Kylie Fehlman led Warren with 12 kills, including kills to end each of the three...
News 8 WROC

Brush with death gives Southern Tier man blank canvas

Salamanca, N.Y. (WROC) — Among the many treasures in this building, you’ll find trains, tracks, and Jaré Cardinal. She’s the director of the Salamanca Rail Museum. “It showcases the rich history of railroading in Salamanca,” Cardinal said with a model train behind her. That history includes the story of Hawley Pierce, who lived in Salamanca […]
Lancaster Farming

North Branch Bee Ranch Employs Hundreds of ‘Workers’

Thousands of tiny “ranch hands” work at North Branch Bee Ranch in Friendship, New York. Farm owners Amber Stocum and husband, Dennis Stocum, keep 100 colonies of honeybees among their 49.4 acres and other bee yards in Cayuga and Cattaraugus, New York. The couple give several pounds of...
thevillagerny.com

Borderland Fest. in East Aurora

Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
DEC Officer Rescues Skunk from Window Well in Cattaraugus County

An officer with the New York State DEC recently rescued a skunk that had fallen into a window well in Cattaraugus County. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers received a phone call on August 22nd from a concerned employee of the First Baptist Church in Olean who said she noticed the skunk that fell into the well underneath a large stained glass window behind the building. Officer Powers responded and noticed the window well was about five feet deep. To avoid jumping into the deep well, Powers grabbed a snow shovel he carries with him year-round for wildlife and tried to scoop the skunk for about 30 minutes before getting it onto the shovel. The skunk ran off into the bushes safely.
Assault Charge Lodged Following Overnight Fight In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old was charged with assault following an overnight fight in Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to an address on Champman Street just before 2 a.m. for a reported fight. Police say as a result of an altercation, a male victim sustained injuries...
Theft of cash reported at Tioga County home

Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect broke into a Tioga County home and stole $822 cash. The theft occurred between Aug. 4 and Aug. 8 at a residence on Nessmuk Lane in Delmar Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Police Remind Residents To Lock Their Vehicles Following Two Attempted Thefts

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are reminding the public of the importance of locking their vehicles after two people were arrested twice this week for attempted theft. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department say 26-year-old Deven Redeye and 19-year-old Elise Redeye, of Salamanca, allegedly tried...
County Humane Society Cat Colony Reaches Full Capacity

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society has reached capacity, as the shelter continues to work within the City of Jamestown to combat our stray cat problem. Back in April, the Chautauqua County Humane Society teamed up with the City of...
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
West Clarksville Man Charged with Hinsdale Kidnaping

A West Clarksville man was arrested on a state warrant for a Hinsdale kidnapping Thursday. New York State Police arrested 49-year-old David J. Kessler on a warrant for felony second-degree kidnapping. The charge stems from an incident reported in Hinsdale on Sunday.
Busy afternoon planned in Belmont

The Allegany County Legislature will vote on several important resolutions. The diligent Clerk of the Board, Brenda Rigby Riehle, just send this updated agenda and details on the resolutions for the September 14 meeting of the Allegany County Legislature. Of special interest is a changing of the guard at the...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

